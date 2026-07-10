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Bunnie Xo Says ‘People Just Have No Respect’ for Her IVF Journey

The podcast host reveals how IVF weight gain, body shaming, and brutal internet comments collided as she and Jelly Roll tried to start a family.

Bunnie Xo Says 'People Just Have No Respect' About Her IVF Journey
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Bunnie Xo is opening up about another painful chapter of her fertility journey, revealing that some of the toughest moments didn't happen in a doctor's office—they happened online.

On the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the 46-year-old sat down with social media personality Baylen Dupree to discuss endometriosis, body image and the emotional weight of IVF. During the conversation, Bunnie recalled being body-shamed after fertility treatments caused her to gain weight, saying strangers had little understanding of what she was going through.

"I know what it's like to try to navigate that," Bunnie said. "As I was going through IVF, it put weight on me, and people would be like, 'Oh, she's bigger than her husband now.'"

The comments hit especially hard because they came while she was trying to start a family. "You're literally trying to make a baby with your body, and it's like people just have no respect," she said. "The internet is just so crazy, but I've learned that it's just miserable people who have nothing better to do than just comment on other people's lives. So you can't ever let that get to you."

Since news broke that she and Jelly Roll were ending their nearly decade-long marriage, the pair have repeatedly pushed back on rumors surrounding the split while continuing to share deeply personal details about their relationship.

Bunnie has continually stressed that neither of them was unfaithful, while Jelly Roll publicly backed her account, telling concertgoers, "Nobody cheated on nobody."

Instead, Bunnie has described the breakup as the end of one chapter—not the end of their bond. During a recent Dumb Blonde episode, she called Jelly Roll "my best friend" and surprised listeners by revealing that the former couple still plans to have a baby together, even after finalizing their divorce.

"We're still having a baby together," she said, describing the pair as "the most unconventional couple" many people have encountered. "We're going to co-parent together. J is my best friend...We served our purpose for each other."

Bunnie previously revealed that she and Jelly Roll lost four embryos during IVF and that the process "wrecked" her emotionally, spiritually, and physically.

In her memoir Stripped Down, she shared that the couple had found a surrogate and planned to continue building their family using her eggs and Jelly Roll's sperm after trying to conceive since 2019.

"I'm so excited to live my life through a child's eyes," she said previously. "I'm not going to let it break me, and I'm not going to deter it."

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