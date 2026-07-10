Bunnie Xo Says ‘People Just Have No Respect’ for Her IVF Journey

Bunnie Xo is opening up about another painful chapter of her fertility journey, revealing that some of the toughest moments didn't happen in a doctor's office—they happened online. On the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the 46-year-old sat down with social media personality Baylen Dupree to discuss endometriosis, body image and the emotional weight of IVF. During the conversation, Bunnie recalled being body-shamed after fertility treatments caused her to gain weight, saying strangers had little understanding of what she was going through. "I know what it's like to try to navigate that," Bunnie said. "As I was going through IVF, it put weight on me, and people would be like, 'Oh, she's bigger than her husband now.'"

Bunnie previously revealed that she and Jelly Roll lost four embryos during IVF and that the process "wrecked" her emotionally, spiritually, and physically. In her memoir Stripped Down, she shared that the couple had found a surrogate and planned to continue building their family using her eggs and Jelly Roll's sperm after trying to conceive since 2019. "I'm so excited to live my life through a child's eyes," she said previously. "I'm not going to let it break me, and I'm not going to deter it."