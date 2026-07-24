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A wrestling championship belt with "XO" written on it and a person wearing a shirt with "CENA" and "XO" on the back.
Sports

XO and WWE Launch New Collection Ahead of WrestleMania 42: How to Buy

WrestleMania takes over the Vegas area this weekend.

Complex Staff101 days ago
T-shirt with "OVO XO" and "OMW2 REXDALE" designs, an album cover featuring a man in a coat, and a box labeled "OMW2 REXDALE NAV."
Music

Nav's "OMW2 Rexdale" XO Box Set 001: How to Buy

The Toronto rapper's limited edition box set is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff222 days ago
The Weeknd 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'
Music

The Weeknd Concludes His Trilogy With New Album ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

The project concludes the artist's long-teased trilogy, including 2020's 'After Hours' and 2022's 'Dawn FM.'

Joshua Espinoza541 days ago
Music artist in a car, wearing sunglasses and a black jacket with textures
Music

Nav Confirms Imminent Release of New Album 'On My Way 2 Rexdale,' Shares Trailer

As seen in the album trailer, released Tuesday, the Toronto-referencing title stems from an idea by Future.

Trace William Cowen803 days ago
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Music artist in black suit stands before event backdrop with letters "AP" visible
Music

Security Guard Shot Multiple Times Outside House Linked to Cash XO in Potential Home Invasion Attempt

Per initial reports, the suspects fled the scene. The Encino home is reported to be owned by Amir Esmailian, a.k.a. Cash, who co-manages The Weeknd.

Trace William Cowen818 days ago
Three DJs at a mixing console with one actively adjusting equipment
Music

Metro Boomin and Nav Link up at Guess Jeans Compound Party

The St. Louis producer celebrated his No. 1 single "Like That" and No. 1 album, 'We Don't Trust You.'

tara mahadevan831 days ago
Drake on stage performing, wearing a casual outfit with a short-sleeved shirt
Music

Drake Quotes Nav Lyric After He Unfollowed Him on Instagram

Drizzy captioned his latest IG post with a line from Nav's 2020 single "Turks" after the 6 God lost a follow from his fellow Canadian.

Brad Callas854 days ago
Music

10 Years Since The "Live For" Video, The Last Drake/Weeknd Collab

The OVO and XO camps used to collaborate a lot. "Live For" is a throwback to that era.

Alex Narvaez1048 days ago
Music

The Weeknd and XO Partner With Paris Saint-Germain for Limited Edition Jersey

The collaboration coincides with the Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour stop in Saint-Germain, France.

Brad Callas1093 days ago
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Music

Belly On Writing "6 Inch" For Beyoncé: 'It Was On The Back Burner'

Last week, the XO rapper appeared on Sway's Universe to discuss his latest album <i>Mumble Rap 2</i> but he also spoke about how his song landed on <i>Lemonade</i>.

Louis Pavlakos1159 days ago
Music

Nav Speaks On Whether We'll See An OVO And XO Crossover: "That Would Be Amazing"

Ever since Drake and The Weeknd linked up back in 2012 for "The Zone," everyone has been asking for an OVO and XO crossover in any form. If there's one person that might be able to make it happen, it's Nav.

Louis Pavlakos1160 days ago
1x1 with Alex Narvaez and Nav
Music

1x1 with Alex Narvaez: Nav on His Toronto Homecoming, Smashing Vision Boards, & Lil Uzi Vert Falling in His Pool

On April 11, 2023, Toronto rapper Nav played the biggest show of his career at Scotiabank Arena. He sat down with 1x1 with Alex Narvaez to talk about the moment

Alex Narvaez1164 days ago
The Weeknd at Coachella 2023
Music

The Weeknd Partners With Blue Bottle Coffee To Create Samra Origins, Named After His Mother

Blue Bottle Coffee, a specialty coffee and roastery company,  is partnering with The Weeknd to create Samra Origins, a new coffee brand that honours Ethiopia.

Louis Pavlakos1180 days ago
Ottawa rapper Belly in 2017
Music

Belly Reveals 'Mumble Rap II' Tracklist With Nav, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross

Canadian rapper Belly is releasing Mumble Rap 2 May 19, and today he announced the tracklist featuring Nav, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, and the late Gil Scott-Heron.

Erik Leijon1185 days ago
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