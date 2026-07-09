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Dylan Wolf Breaks Silence on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes a Cowboy Wants to Hunt Cougars and Rabbits'

From Goodnight Nashville’s VIP section to TMZ, the 'Calabasas Confidential' star explains the kiss, the age gap and where he stands with Bunnie and Jelly Roll now.

Dylan Wolf Spills on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes Cowboys Hunt Cougars'
Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images | Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage

Dylan Wolf is breaking his silence after his Fourth of July kiss with Bunnie Xo grabbed headlines—and he's making it clear he isn't looking to add more drama to an already complicated situation.

The Calabasas Confidential star addressed the viral moment in an interview with TMZ, saying he has stayed in touch with Bunnie since they were spotted kissing in the VIP section of Goodnight Nashville, the bar owned by her estranged husband, Jelly Roll. "I just talked to her not too long ago—earlier today," Wolf said. "I love Bunnie. She's great. She's got a lot going on right now but I'm here for her and she's super sick."

Wolf also stressed that he hasn't spoken with Jelly Roll since the public display of affection, despite the attention it generated online. "I've got love for the both of them," he said. "Obviously, they've got a lot going on right now."

Still, the 24-year-old couldn't resist leaning into the internet's fascination with the pair's 22-year age gap. "At the end of the day, she's single, she's young, she's having fun," Wolf joked. "Sometimes a cowboy wants to hunt cougars and rabbits."

The kiss marked the first high-profile romance rumor involving Bunnie since news broke in May that Jelly Roll had quietly filed for divorce after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The sighting came just weeks after Bunnie publicly shut down speculation that she had moved on with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, calling those rumors completely false.

"I did not cheat on my husband," she said on an episode of Dumb Blonde. "There is no Chad and Bunnie Xo."

Jelly Roll echoed that message during a concert in Saratoga Springs, New York, telling fans, "Nobody cheated on nobody." He urged people to listen to Bunnie's explanation, adding that "every word of it is the truth."

Despite ending their marriage, both have consistently described one another as best friends. On her podcast, Bunnie called the Grammy-nominated singer "my f*cking best friend" and said, "I love him."

She also revealed that their relationship has never followed a conventional path, explaining that they're still planning to have a child together despite the divorce after years of navigating IVF treatments.

"We have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered," Bunnie said. "Being happy and healthy and best friends through this is probably the biggest gift that we could have given each other."

Wolf, who rose to prominence this year on Netflix's Calabasas Confidential as the self-described "Malibu cowboy," said that watching the breakup play out from the outside has been difficult.

"It's sad to see," he said. "That's life. You just want the best for everyone and glory to God."

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