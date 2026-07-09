Dylan Wolf Breaks Silence on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes a Cowboy Wants to Hunt Cougars and Rabbits'

Dylan Wolf is breaking his silence after his Fourth of July kiss with Bunnie Xo grabbed headlines—and he's making it clear he isn't looking to add more drama to an already complicated situation. The Calabasas Confidential star addressed the viral moment in an interview with TMZ, saying he has stayed in touch with Bunnie since they were spotted kissing in the VIP section of Goodnight Nashville, the bar owned by her estranged husband, Jelly Roll. "I just talked to her not too long ago—earlier today," Wolf said. "I love Bunnie. She's great. She's got a lot going on right now but I'm here for her and she's super sick."

Jelly Roll echoed that message during a concert in Saratoga Springs, New York, telling fans, "Nobody cheated on nobody." He urged people to listen to Bunnie's explanation, adding that "every word of it is the truth." Despite ending their marriage, both have consistently described one another as best friends. On her podcast, Bunnie called the Grammy-nominated singer "my f*cking best friend" and said, "I love him." She also revealed that their relationship has never followed a conventional path, explaining that they're still planning to have a child together despite the divorce after years of navigating IVF treatments. "We have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered," Bunnie said. "Being happy and healthy and best friends through this is probably the biggest gift that we could have given each other." Wolf, who rose to prominence this year on Netflix's Calabasas Confidential as the self-described "Malibu cowboy," said that watching the breakup play out from the outside has been difficult.

"It's sad to see," he said. "That's life. You just want the best for everyone and glory to God."