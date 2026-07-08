Bunnie Xo Spotted Kissing Dylan Wolf at Jelly Roll’s Bar After Divorce Bombshell

Bunnie Xo isn't hiding from the spotlight after her split from Jelly Roll. Weeks after publicly opening up about her divorce, the Dumb Blonde host was spotted kissing Netflix reality star Dylan Wolf at Goodnight Nashville—the downtown bar owned by her estranged husband. Video obtained by TMZ shows the pair locking lips in the rooftop VIP section during a Fourth of July celebration before breaking away to watch fireworks over the city. Wolf later added to the buzz by posting a TikTok teasing an upcoming appearance on Bunnie's podcast.

The public display marks the latest twist in what's become one of country music's most closely watched breakups. Court records revealed in June that Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce in May after what Bunnie later described as a Mother's Day argument that pushed their marriage past the breaking point. "I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and said, 'Well, then file the f*cking divorce papers,'" she recalled on Dumb Blonde. Even as the divorce made headlines, both Bunnie and Jelly Roll spent days trying to shut down speculation that someone else was involved. When social media users falsely paired Bunnie with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger after an old backstage video resurfaced online, she didn't mince words. "I am not with Daddy Chaddy," she said. "I did not cheat on my husband... there is no Chad and Bunnie Xo." Jelly Roll echoed that message from the stage during a concert in Saratoga Springs, telling fans, "Nobody cheated on nobody... Every word of it is the truth." He also described Bunnie as his best friend, saying she'll "probably be the only woman I will ever love the way I loved her."