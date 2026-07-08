GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Spotted Kissing Dylan Wolf at Jelly Roll’s Bar After Divorce Bombshell

Caught kissing at Jelly Roll's own Nashville bar, Bunnie and the Netflix star got people talking just weeks after her split from the country singer became public.

Bunnie Xo is Drowning Her Jelly Roll Divorce Sorrows in Dylan Wolf's Face
Photo by Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images

Bunnie Xo isn't hiding from the spotlight after her split from Jelly Roll.

Weeks after publicly opening up about her divorce, the Dumb Blonde host was spotted kissing Netflix reality star Dylan Wolf at Goodnight Nashville—the downtown bar owned by her estranged husband.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the pair locking lips in the rooftop VIP section during a Fourth of July celebration before breaking away to watch fireworks over the city. Wolf later added to the buzz by posting a TikTok teasing an upcoming appearance on Bunnie's podcast.

The public display marks the latest twist in what's become one of country music's most closely watched breakups. Court records revealed in June that Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce in May after what Bunnie later described as a Mother's Day argument that pushed their marriage past the breaking point.

"I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and said, 'Well, then file the f*cking divorce papers,'" she recalled on Dumb Blonde.

Even as the divorce made headlines, both Bunnie and Jelly Roll spent days trying to shut down speculation that someone else was involved. When social media users falsely paired Bunnie with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger after an old backstage video resurfaced online, she didn't mince words.

"I am not with Daddy Chaddy," she said. "I did not cheat on my husband... there is no Chad and Bunnie Xo."

Jelly Roll echoed that message from the stage during a concert in Saratoga Springs, telling fans, "Nobody cheated on nobody... Every word of it is the truth." He also described Bunnie as his best friend, saying she'll "probably be the only woman I will ever love the way I loved her."

Despite that public show of support, both have acknowledged they're beginning to move on. Bunnie recently joked that "tons of dudes" had been reaching out since news of the split broke and claimed Jelly Roll had already started dating as well.

The divorce has also pulled back the curtain on challenges the couple kept largely private. Bunnie revealed that years of IVF treatments "completely wrecked" her emotionally, describing infertility as "one of the loneliest, darkest journeys" she'd ever experienced. She also surprised listeners by saying she and Jelly Roll still hoped to have a child together despite ending their marriage.

Now Dylan Wolf has entered the picture. The 24-year-old creator broke out this year on Netflix's Calabasas Confidential, where his dating life became a recurring storyline as he bounced between multiple castmates before confirming his brief romance with Delilah Belle Hamlin—daughter of Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna—had ended.

Related Stories

No, Bunnie Xo is Not Dating Nickelback Lead Singer Chad Kroeger
Pop Culture

No, Bunnie Xo Is Not Dating Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger

Bunnie Xo breaks down how one backstage clip with Chad Kroeger spiraled into a viral dating rumor.

Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago
Bunnie Xo Reveals She's Going To Jail 'I'm Going to Vlog It'
Music

Bunnie Xo Reveals She’s Going to Jail: ‘I’m Going to Vlog It’

The wife of Jelly Roll, whose real name is Alyssa DeFord, told listeners she’s turning herself in—and she’s taking fans along for the ride.

Bernadette Giacomazzo248 days ago
Bunnie Xo is Turning Her Memoir Into a Movie—And She Wants This Actor to Play Her
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Wants Jack Black to Play Her in 'Stripped Down' Movie

Inside the wild Hollywood plans for Bunnie Xo’s raw memoir, from Jelly Roll love story to her dream casting twist.

Bernadette Giacomazzo136 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App