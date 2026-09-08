Sama'an Ashrawi
Latest Stories
The Making of UGK's 'Ridin’ Dirty'
UGK's classic album 'Ridin' Dirty' turns 30 this year. Bun B breaks down how he and Pimp C made the dirty south masterpiece.
Award-Winning Poets React to Drake’s New Poetry Book
Drake wrote a poetry book called 'Titles Ruin Everything.' Is it any good? We got our hands on a copy and asked award-winning poets what they think of it.
15 Questions About Drake's Barbados Vacation
Aubrey hopped on Air Drake and went on a lavish vacation in Barbados. We have a lot of questions.
The Don Toliver Story
Driving around Houston in a McLaren, Cactus Jack’s new star Don Toliver tells his own life story as a five-act movie.
Searching For a Clear Signal During a Complicated Grammys Week
Grammys week 2020 will forever be connected with the passing of Kobe Bryant. Here's our report, featuring Coldplay's Chris Martin, TDE's Punch, D Smoke, & more.
Surviving Astroworld With Megan Thee Stallion and Houston Rap Royalty
We survived Astroworld 2019 with a little help from Megan Thee Stallion, Bun B, Don Toliver, Slim Thug, Maxo Kream, Lil Keke, Paul Wall, and more.
Before “Old Town Road”: The Evolution of Country Rap Tunes
From classic country rap tunes to Lil Nas X's viral sensation "Old Town Road," here is the evolution of country rap music.
A Wild Theory About the Origins of Drake's Infamous "Half a Xan" Line
What inspired Drake's "half a Xan" line on "Sicko Mode?" Is Hannibal Buress the key to unlocking the truth? Here's a theory.