Sama'an Ashrawi Portrait

Sama'an Ashrawi

Joined March 2019 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

UGK sit in a car, with a textured, fiery overlay. Bun B wears a hat, and Pimp C wears glasses and a hat. This is a remixed cover of Ridin Dirty

The Making of UGK's 'Ridin’ Dirty'

UGK's classic album 'Ridin' Dirty' turns 30 this year. Bun B breaks down how he and Pimp C made the dirty south masterpiece.

Sama'an Ashrawi50 days ago

Award-Winning Poets React to Drake’s New Poetry Book

Drake wrote a poetry book called 'Titles Ruin Everything.' Is it any good? We got our hands on a copy and asked award-winning poets what they think of it.

Sama'an Ashrawi1177 days ago
Drake in Barbados

15 Questions About Drake's Barbados Vacation

Aubrey hopped on Air Drake and went on a lavish vacation in Barbados. We have a lot of questions.

Sama'an Ashrawi2242 days ago
Don Toliver poses for his Complex interview

The Don Toliver Story

Driving around Houston in a McLaren, Cactus Jack’s new star Don Toliver tells his own life story as a five-act movie.

Sama'an Ashrawi2370 days ago
Kobe Bryant John Legend Grammys

Searching For a Clear Signal During a Complicated Grammys Week

Grammys week 2020 will forever be connected with the passing of Kobe Bryant. Here's our report, featuring Coldplay's Chris Martin, TDE's Punch, D Smoke, & more.

Sama'an Ashrawi2425 days ago
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Travis Scott Astroworld 2019

Surviving Astroworld With Megan Thee Stallion and Houston Rap Royalty

We survived Astroworld 2019 with a little help from Megan Thee Stallion, Bun B, Don Toliver, Slim Thug, Maxo Kream, Lil Keke, Paul Wall, and more.

Sama'an Ashrawi2502 days ago
country rap evolution lead

Before “Old Town Road”: The Evolution of Country Rap Tunes

From classic country rap tunes to Lil Nas X's viral sensation "Old Town Road," here is the evolution of country rap music.

Sama'an Ashrawi2717 days ago
drake illustration somehoodlum highres

A Wild Theory About the Origins of Drake's Infamous "Half a Xan" Line

What inspired Drake's "half a Xan" line on "Sicko Mode?" Is Hannibal Buress the key to unlocking the truth? Here's a theory.

Sama'an Ashrawi2740 days ago

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