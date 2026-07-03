Branding

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Sign for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store featuring a man sitting on a chair next to a barrel, with a blue sky background.
Pop Culture

Cracker Barrel Abandons Logo Redesign Following Rebrand Backlash

The restaurant chain's market value dropped by nearly $100 million after introducing a redesigned logo last week.

Alex Ocho326 days ago
Style

Beyoncé’s Haircare Brand, Cécred, Is Officially Available Now

The brand includes eight products that Beyoncé incorporates in her self-care regimen.

Jaelani Turner-Williams878 days ago
Toblerone is changing, guys
Life

Toblerone Can't Legally Call Itself Swiss-Made or Use Famous Mountain Logo Anymore

The mountain range-mimicking chocolate bar can no longer claim its “Swiss-made” status or continue using Switzerland's famous Matterhorn on its packaging.

Starr Savoy1229 days ago
Mcdonald's new logo in Russia
Life

Russia's Rebranded McDonald's Shares New Logo Following Company's Exit Amid Ukraine Invasion

Just weeks after McDonald's announced it would exit Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine, the new logo for the re-branding has been unveiled.

Brad Callas1499 days ago
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kim kardashian addresses pete davidson relationship
Pop Culture

Kim K Speaks on Relationship With Pete, Says He Has a Few Tattoos Dedicated to Her and Branding of Name on Chest

During a visit to the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Kim Kardashian publicly addressed her relationship with Pete Davidson for the first time on TV.

Jordan Rose1585 days ago
Cardi B and Starco Brands launch Whipshots at The Goodtime Hotel
Music

Cardi B Tells Bardi Gang She Might ‘Change Y’all Name’ to ‘Slutties’

Cardi B is currently considering rebranding her dedicated fanbase, hitting up Twitter on Sunday night to get their perspective on the matter.

Brenton Blanchet1622 days ago
Photograph of Tom Brady Apparel
Style

Tom Brady Releases First Collections for Brady Apparel Brand

Tom Brady has shared the first collections for his new apparel brand, Brady. The first drop consists of two different branches called Train and Live.

tara mahadevan1648 days ago
Chris Brown performing on stage in 2019 while on tour
Music

Chris Brown Reveals Limited Edition Cereal 'Breezy's Cosmic Crunch'

Chris Brown has teamed up with SoFlo Snacks for the limited edition breakfast cereal Breezy's Cosmic Crunch, featuring "galactic marshmallow charms."

Brad Callas1711 days ago
Allison Mack exits the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
Pop Culture

Allison Mack Provided Recording of Nxivm Leader Discussing Branding Members

Prosecutors are requesting a reduced sentence for actress Allison Mack after she provided them with audio tapes that helped convict Nxivm leader Keith Raniere.

Jose Martinez1852 days ago
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Chinatown Market
Style

Chinatown Market Shares Update as Company Continues to Figure Out Name Change

The L.A.-based brand shared a message with customers on Thursday, thanking everyone who helped connect it to AAPI organizations as it starts a new chapter.

Joshua Espinoza1885 days ago
latto new name
Music

Mulatto Confirms Rap Name Change (UPDATE)

Mulatto has a new stage name, which is now listed on her Spotify and Apple Music pages. A teaser for her upcoming single also uses the new moniker.

Brenton Blanchet1887 days ago
ts
Music

Travis Scott Says He’s Not a Fan of Branding or Marketing: ‘I Guess I’m a Naturalist’

Though quite possibly the most prolific high-profile brand collaborator in the music industry today, La Flame is no fan of the traditional approach.

Trace William Cowen1902 days ago
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Style

Supreme Enlists Bread Face for Oreo Collab Release Date Tease

The esteemed @BreadFaceBlog gets an early taste of Supreme x Oreo.

Trace William Cowen2306 days ago
Steve Stoute
Sports

Fans React to Knicks Issuing Statement on Steve Stoute’s 'First Take’ Comments

The team made it clear that the brand consultant wasn't making personnel decisions.

Gavin Evans2349 days ago
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