Paulana Lamonier
Joined July 2020 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
How the First Minority-Owned Stock Exchange Could Change the Market
The Dream Exchange is the first of its kind, a stock exchange company working to give minority and Black-owned businesses a safe space in the financial market.
Paulana Lamonier2027 days ago
How Major Brands Are Changing Their Approach to Black Culture
Companies are putting money where their allegiance is when it comes to the Black community. However, are they down for the movement or following the money?
Paulana Lamonier2130 days ago
Stimulus SZN: How to Budget the Rest of Your $600 Weekly CARES Act Benefits
Finance experts Tonya Rapley-Flash & Chris Hogan share advice on how to use CARES Act stimulus to survive COVID-19 & keep your budget intact.
Paulana Lamonier2255 days ago