Jose Martinez Portrait

Jose Martinez

Joined May 2016 | 48 posts
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Latest Stories

Two celebrities embracing and smiling at an event. The person on the left is wearing a casual outfit, and the person on the right is in a sequined dress

Kanye Responds to Swifties' Campaign to Push Beyoncé Over Ye and Ty Dolla Sign on Charts: 'Remember I Was on Taylor’s Side'

"I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful," Ye wrote in a new post.

Jose Martinez946 days ago

Drake Reportedly Has Nothing to Do With Bobbi Althoff's Divorce

The TikToker/podcaster and her estranged husband Cory were separated shortly before her interview with Drake was posted online.

Jose Martinez952 days ago

Travis Scott’s Cacti Seltzer Brand Scores Naming Rights for Astros and Nationals’ Spring Training Stadium

"It's like one of those dreams come true," Scott said.

Jose Martinez952 days ago

Robert De Niro Opens Up About 19-Year-Old Grandson’s 'Awful' Accidental Overdose

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was allegedly sold fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Jose Martinez953 days ago

Mo’Nique Tells Shannon Sharpe She Was Mad for Days Over How Skip Bayless Disrespected Him

The NFL Hall of Famer parted ways with Skip Bayless and FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ last year.

Jose Martinez953 days ago
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NYC bodega arrested for allegedly stabbing customer over potato chips

NYC Bodega Worker Accused of Fatally Stabbing Man Following Argument Over Chips Released on Bail (UPDATE)

A New York City bodega worker was arrested on murder charges early Saturday morning in connection to a deadly stabbing that occurred in the store.

Jose Martinez1537 days ago
Rapper Offset and Stylist Virgil Abloh pose after the Louis Vuitton Menswear show.

Offset Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh by Getting Tattoo of the Late Designer

Offset took to social media on Tuesday to unveil a tattoo he got to pay tribute to Virgil Abloh. The late designer passed away on November 28, 2021.

Jose Martinez1604 days ago
nancy pelosi speaker

Nancy Pelosi Reelected for Another Term As Speaker of the House

Nancy Pelosi retained her seat as Speaker of the House over the weekend, after receiving a narrow margin of votes including one from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Jose Martinez2083 days ago
rihanna asap rocky dating

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Are Reportedly Dating

'People' reports Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are dating after months of speculation regarding a possible romance.

Jose Martinez2117 days ago
amy coney barrett supreme court

Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Judge

On Monday night, the Senate confirmed Donald Trump's nominee Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Judge.

Jose Martinez2152 days ago
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tikto oracle microsoft

Oracle Reportedly Lands TikTok Deal After Microsoft's Bid Rejected

Oracle essentially won the bidding war after ByteDance rejected Microsoft's bid to buy the app's U.S. operations. 

Jose Martinez2195 days ago
Tessa Thompson and director Taika Waititi at the San Diego Comic Con International 2019.

Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson Discuss 'Thor: Love and Thunder' During IG Live Chat

Waititi hosted a 'Thor: Ragnarok' watch party on Instagram Live.

Jose Martinez2352 days ago
Brandin Cooks #12 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates his touchdown.

Texans Fans in Disbelief That DeAndre Hopkins Was Replaced With Brandin Cooks

Cooks makes more money than Hopkins, who was allegedly seeking a raise.

Jose Martinez2352 days ago
ufc 249 canceled

Dana White Says UFC 249 Has Been Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

White said it was canceled after he got a call from ESPN and Disney.

Jose Martinez2352 days ago
Tiger King

Video Shows Joe Exotic Ranting About Why He Can’t Say the N-Word: ‘Is This Discrimination?’

No one seems surprised to see this side of 'Tiger King's' breakout star.

Jose Martinez2361 days ago
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tom hanks coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus (UPDATE)

"We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," Tom Hanks wrote in a statement.

Jose Martinez2381 days ago
J.J. Abrams attends the 12th annual Oscar Wilde Awards at Bad Robot.

J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot to Reportedly Develop DC’s 'Justice League Dark' TV and Film Projects

J.J. Abrams inked a deal with WarnerMedia late last year.

Jose Martinez2431 days ago
Popeye's

Video Captures 2 Couples Fighting at Popeyes Drive-Thru

The Popeyes chicken sandwich-related drama continues.

Jose Martinez2499 days ago

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