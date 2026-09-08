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Kanye Responds to Swifties' Campaign to Push Beyoncé Over Ye and Ty Dolla Sign on Charts: 'Remember I Was on Taylor’s Side'
"I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful," Ye wrote in a new post.
Drake Reportedly Has Nothing to Do With Bobbi Althoff's Divorce
The TikToker/podcaster and her estranged husband Cory were separated shortly before her interview with Drake was posted online.
Travis Scott’s Cacti Seltzer Brand Scores Naming Rights for Astros and Nationals’ Spring Training Stadium
"It's like one of those dreams come true," Scott said.
Robert De Niro Opens Up About 19-Year-Old Grandson’s 'Awful' Accidental Overdose
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was allegedly sold fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.
Mo’Nique Tells Shannon Sharpe She Was Mad for Days Over How Skip Bayless Disrespected Him
The NFL Hall of Famer parted ways with Skip Bayless and FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ last year.
NYC Bodega Worker Accused of Fatally Stabbing Man Following Argument Over Chips Released on Bail (UPDATE)
A New York City bodega worker was arrested on murder charges early Saturday morning in connection to a deadly stabbing that occurred in the store.
Offset Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh by Getting Tattoo of the Late Designer
Offset took to social media on Tuesday to unveil a tattoo he got to pay tribute to Virgil Abloh. The late designer passed away on November 28, 2021.
Nancy Pelosi Reelected for Another Term As Speaker of the House
Nancy Pelosi retained her seat as Speaker of the House over the weekend, after receiving a narrow margin of votes including one from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Are Reportedly Dating
'People' reports Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are dating after months of speculation regarding a possible romance.
Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Judge
On Monday night, the Senate confirmed Donald Trump's nominee Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Judge.
Oracle Reportedly Lands TikTok Deal After Microsoft's Bid Rejected
Oracle essentially won the bidding war after ByteDance rejected Microsoft's bid to buy the app's U.S. operations.
Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson Discuss 'Thor: Love and Thunder' During IG Live Chat
Waititi hosted a 'Thor: Ragnarok' watch party on Instagram Live.
Texans Fans in Disbelief That DeAndre Hopkins Was Replaced With Brandin Cooks
Cooks makes more money than Hopkins, who was allegedly seeking a raise.
Dana White Says UFC 249 Has Been Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
White said it was canceled after he got a call from ESPN and Disney.
Video Shows Joe Exotic Ranting About Why He Can’t Say the N-Word: ‘Is This Discrimination?’
No one seems surprised to see this side of 'Tiger King's' breakout star.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus (UPDATE)
"We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," Tom Hanks wrote in a statement.
J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot to Reportedly Develop DC’s 'Justice League Dark' TV and Film Projects
J.J. Abrams inked a deal with WarnerMedia late last year.
Video Captures 2 Couples Fighting at Popeyes Drive-Thru
The Popeyes chicken sandwich-related drama continues.