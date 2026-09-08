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James Harris

Joined April 2014 | 959 posts
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Latest Stories

Andre 3000 in a green jacket and hat, holding a Grammy award, speaking at a podium.

André 3000's Style Evolution, From ATLien to Benjamin Bixby

OutKast's is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We took a look back at Andre 3000's style evolution since the group's debut in the '90s.

James Harris314 days ago
Influential Black Fashion Designers

The Influential Black Fashion Designers You Should Know

From Kimora Lee Simmons and P Diddy to Kanye West and Virgil Abloh, here are the greatest African American and Black fashion designers to know about.

James Harris1662 days ago
Independence Day President's Speech Oral History

The Oral History of the President’s Speech in ‘Independence Day’

As ‘Independence Day Resurgence’ continues filming in the desert, re-live the most patriotic and motivational speech in cinematic history.

James Harris3739 days ago

This Is What Happens When You Step on Kanye West's Sneakers

Recalling a day when Kanye West's sneakers were stepped on during an interview.

James Harris3872 days ago
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Here's How Kanye West's Yeezy Season 1 Performed

We spoke to stores across the world about how well Kanye West's Yeezy Season 1 collection did in stores. Did it sell out? What were the most popular pieces?

James Harris3968 days ago
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A Brief Theory on How Kanye West and Yeezy Season 1 Will Democratize Fashion, Even at Those Insane Prices

He knows H&M and Zara are going to rip him off. We don't think he cares.

James Harris3976 days ago

Brendon Babenzien, Supreme’s Former Creative Director, Talks His New Label Noah and Creating a New Paradigm

It's been a wild, 30-year journey for the New York native, and after setting the bar in streetwear, he's making a radical change of course.

James Harris4138 days ago
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Fashion Bros: Roasting Chumps Alive in the Streets of New York Fashion Week

Do you even fashion, bro?

James Harris4228 days ago
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If DONDA Designed This Year's Oscar Nominated Movie Posters

What if Kanye West's design collective unleashed its vision upon Hollywood?

James Harris4228 days ago
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“Are the Sharks Gonna Eat Me Alive?" A Conversation With Kanye West

Speaking with Yeezy about returning to the runway, breaking boundaries, and what's next.

James Harris4233 days ago
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Street Style at the Kanye West x adidas Show

Peep the scene outside "Yeezy Season 1."

James Harris4234 days ago
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Fashion Bros: New York Fashion Week Extravaganza, Part III

Do you even fashion, bro?

James Harris4236 days ago
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Fashion Bros: New York Fashion Week Extravaganza, Part II

Do you even fashion, bro?

James Harris4237 days ago
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Fashion Bros: New York Fashion Week Extravaganza, Part I

Do you even fashion, bro?

James Harris4238 days ago
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Fashion Bros: Rae Sremmurd Comes Through to Unlock the Swag

Do you even fashion, bro?

James Harris4255 days ago
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Here's What Probably Happened When Kim Jong-un Visited a North Korean Sneaker Factory

Supreme leader Kim Jong-un recently visited a North Korean sneaker factory. This is what could've gone down.

James Harris4256 days ago
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Here's How Kanye West Helped Kim Kardashian Re-Do Her Wardrobe for 2015, in Illustrations

Here's how KimYe's "new vision" might've gone down.

James Harris4265 days ago

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