James Harris
Latest Stories
André 3000's Style Evolution, From ATLien to Benjamin Bixby
OutKast's is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We took a look back at Andre 3000's style evolution since the group's debut in the '90s.
The Influential Black Fashion Designers You Should Know
From Kimora Lee Simmons and P Diddy to Kanye West and Virgil Abloh, here are the greatest African American and Black fashion designers to know about.
The Oral History of the President’s Speech in ‘Independence Day’
As ‘Independence Day Resurgence’ continues filming in the desert, re-live the most patriotic and motivational speech in cinematic history.
This Is What Happens When You Step on Kanye West's Sneakers
Recalling a day when Kanye West's sneakers were stepped on during an interview.
Here's How Kanye West's Yeezy Season 1 Performed
We spoke to stores across the world about how well Kanye West's Yeezy Season 1 collection did in stores. Did it sell out? What were the most popular pieces?
A Brief Theory on How Kanye West and Yeezy Season 1 Will Democratize Fashion, Even at Those Insane Prices
He knows H&M and Zara are going to rip him off. We don't think he cares.
Brendon Babenzien, Supreme’s Former Creative Director, Talks His New Label Noah and Creating a New Paradigm
It's been a wild, 30-year journey for the New York native, and after setting the bar in streetwear, he's making a radical change of course.
Fashion Bros: Roasting Chumps Alive in the Streets of New York Fashion Week
Do you even fashion, bro?
If DONDA Designed This Year's Oscar Nominated Movie Posters
What if Kanye West's design collective unleashed its vision upon Hollywood?
“Are the Sharks Gonna Eat Me Alive?" A Conversation With Kanye West
Speaking with Yeezy about returning to the runway, breaking boundaries, and what's next.
Street Style at the Kanye West x adidas Show
Peep the scene outside "Yeezy Season 1."
Fashion Bros: New York Fashion Week Extravaganza, Part IV Featuring Mark McNairy
Do you even fashion, bro?
Fashion Bros: New York Fashion Week Extravaganza, Part III
Do you even fashion, bro?
Fashion Bros: New York Fashion Week Extravaganza, Part II
Do you even fashion, bro?
Fashion Bros: New York Fashion Week Extravaganza, Part I
Do you even fashion, bro?
Fashion Bros: Rae Sremmurd Comes Through to Unlock the Swag
Do you even fashion, bro?
Here's What Probably Happened When Kim Jong-un Visited a North Korean Sneaker Factory
Supreme leader Kim Jong-un recently visited a North Korean sneaker factory. This is what could've gone down.
Here's How Kanye West Helped Kim Kardashian Re-Do Her Wardrobe for 2015, in Illustrations
Here's how KimYe's "new vision" might've gone down.