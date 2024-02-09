Travis Scott’s Cacti Seltzer Brand Scores Naming Rights for Astros and Nationals’ Spring Training Stadium

Welcome to Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches, the spring training home of the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Cacti, the hard seltzer company owned by Travis Scott, has acquired the naming rights to the nearly 8,000-seat stadium shared by the Astros and Nationals in Florida. The previous name was simply the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

"It's like one of those dreams come true, you know, you get to link up with childhood teams. ... It's two ball clubs that are extremely premier in what they do. They move at a championship level," Scott told media in the clip below.