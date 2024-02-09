Travis Scott’s Cacti Seltzer Brand Scores Naming Rights for Astros and Nationals’ Spring Training Stadium

Welcome to Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches, the spring training home of the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Cacti, the hard seltzer company owned by Travis Scott, has acquired the naming rights to the nearly 8,000-seat stadium shared by the Astros and Nationals in Florida. The previous name was simply the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.
"It's like one of those dreams come true, you know, you get to link up with childhood teams. ... It's two ball clubs that are extremely premier in what they do. They move at a championship level," Scott told media in the clip below.
The Houston native is a lifelong Astros fan who previewed Utopia in the team's locker room months before its release last year. Scott told reporters he was trying to “get ’em right for the game.” The Astros defeated the Chicago Cubs, 6-4, later that night.
Trav will now get fans right for the Astros and Nationals’ spring training home games starting later this month by selling Cacti at the ballpark.
The Grammy-nominated artist is expected to be in attendance when the Astros and Nationals square off at Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches on Feb. 24. He will also participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.