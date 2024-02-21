Beyoncé’s Haircare Brand, Cécred, Is Officially Available Now

In the collection is the Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub ($38 USD), which gently removes hair build-up for a cleansing deep clean; Hydrating Shampoo ($30 USD) which offers nourishment and managability; Moisturizing Deep Conditioner ($38 USD) made with an African oil blend and shea butter for softness and moisturization; along with Reconstructing Treatment Mask, a "hair repair in a jar" that improves strength and visible shine.

In addition is the Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual ($52 USD), Moisture Sealing Lotion ($38 USD), Nourishing Hair Oil ($44 USD) and the Ritual Shaking Vessel ($20 USD).

Highlighted across Cécred items is patent-pending technology Bioactive Keratin Ferment, "made from wool-derived keratin, honey, and lactobacillus ferment," which provides weakened hair with shine restoration, smoothness and damage repair.

Beyoncé last spoke about her vision for Cécred in an Essence cover story, where her mother, Tina Knowles, also gave input about the brand and her family's hair history.