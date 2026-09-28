Style

2026 MTV Video Music Awards Carpet Highlights: Teyana Taylor, Slayyyter, Charli xcx, RAYE, More

The stars arrived in style for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Snoop Dogg.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Charli xcx attends the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
John Shearer/WireImage

The biggest stars in entertainment arrived in full force during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

During the Sunday (Sept. 27) awards ceremony, hosted by Snoop Dogg, the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles saw a takeover of stars including Charli xcx, Teyana Taylor, Normani, Teddy Swims, Gunna, LISA and more who hit the blue carpet in style. Below, we recap the night’s best looks.

Charli xcx

Three-time Grammy winner Charli xcx took a break on her Music, Fashion, Film Tour to attend the VMAs in a vampy midriff-baring, two-piece velvet fit.

PinkPantheress

British pop vocalist PinkPantheress wore a fancy rouge ruffled gown to the VMAs, where she’s nominated in five categories including Song of the Year and Best Collaboration for “Stateside” featuring Zara Larsson.

Chlöe

Just months following the release of her Timbaland-produced mixtape Resurrection, Chlöe shined in a crystallized floor-length gown for the occasion.

Tyla

A*Pop singer Tyla gave a low backside tease while wearing a snake-print two-piece Mowalola skirt look.

Teyana Taylor

Golden Globe winner Teyana Taylor wore a daring all-black crochet robe fit to the VMAs, accented by distressed space bun braids. The vocalist is nominated in the Best Collaboration category for “Hard Part” featuring Lucky Daye.

Gunna

Atlanta rhymer Gunna, who will be performing “High Noon” with Shaboozey during the VMAs, was dapper in a tan suit with a diamond encrusted cross chain as the outfit’s centerpiece.

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