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Charlamagne Tha God Expresses Disbelief Over Madonna’s 11 VMA Nominations: ‘For What?’

'The Breakfast Club' co-host questioned if Madonna had an album "worthy" of eleven nominations.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 19: Charlamagne tha God is seen at the "Today" show on August 19, 2026 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 04: Madonna is seen performing a surprise concert in Times Square on June 04, 2026 in New York City.
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/James Devaney/GC Images

Charlamagne Tha God didn’t mince his words at the MTV Video Music Awards nominating Madonna for eleven awards.

Around the 24-minute mark of the Wednesday (August 19) episode of The Breakfast Club, co-anchor Loren LoRosa shared that the 7-time Grammy winner is leading this year’s VMAs race in eleven of the thirteen categories.

Madonna is nominated in major categories like Video of the Year for Confessions II – The Film and Song of the Year for her Sabrina Carpenter collaboration “Bring Your Love.” Throughout Madonna’s career, she’s won 19 VMAs and was honored with the coveted Video Vanguard Award in 1986.

Charlamagne expressed his shock as LoRosa spoke, saying “For what?” and “I didn’t even know they had a song,” when the Carpenter collaboration was mentioned.

“How old are the people at MTV that they’re still nominating Madonna?” he joked.

When co-host DJ Envy theorized that Madonna might have some “dope videos” and “dope songs,” Charlamagne seemed to be unfamiliar with her fifteenth studio album, Confessions II. Upon its July 3 release, the album debuted atop the Billboard 200 and has moved over 134,000 album equivalent copies.

“I would think if Madonna had a album that was worthy of eleven nominations, I feel like we would have known about it,” he said.

“Maybe, maybe not,” Envy said. “I don't know the last time I was like, ‘Let me turn on that new Madonna.’”

Fans have until now to September 25 to vote for their musical favorites ahead of the 2026 MTV VMAs, which airs live on Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 7:30 ET on MTV.

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