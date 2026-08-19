Charlamagne Tha God Expresses Disbelief Over Madonna’s 11 VMA Nominations: ‘For What?’

Charlamagne Tha God didn’t mince his words at the MTV Video Music Awards nominating Madonna for eleven awards.

Around the 24-minute mark of the Wednesday (August 19) episode of The Breakfast Club, co-anchor Loren LoRosa shared that the 7-time Grammy winner is leading this year’s VMAs race in eleven of the thirteen categories.

Madonna is nominated in major categories like Video of the Year for Confessions II – The Film and Song of the Year for her Sabrina Carpenter collaboration “Bring Your Love.” Throughout Madonna’s career, she’s won 19 VMAs and was honored with the coveted Video Vanguard Award in 1986.

Charlamagne expressed his shock as LoRosa spoke, saying “For what?” and “I didn’t even know they had a song,” when the Carpenter collaboration was mentioned.

“How old are the people at MTV that they’re still nominating Madonna?” he joked.