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We spoke with celebrity stylist Chris Horan about working with Charli XCX, plus-size styling with Barbie Ferriera, and getting his career started at age 19.Alessandra Maldonado
Music
Iggy Azalea, Charli XCX, and More Send Support to CupcakKe After Suicidal Messages and Hospitalization
CupcakKe tweeted and posted on Instagram on Monday night that she wanted to commit suicide. Thankfully, she's safe.tara mahadevan
Rita Ora's single “Girls,” featuring Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha, follows in Katy Perry's footsteps as one of many songs that fails to provide positive bisexual representation. Ora has apologized for "hurting anyone" and revealed that the song is about her own experiences, but its harmfulness remains.Carolyn Bernucca
The EQT Creator Studio played host to yet another huge gig in the heart of the capital last night.Sam Inerfield