Charli XCX

Charli XCX is a British singer and songwriter recognized for pushing the boundaries of mainstream pop with experimental production and unconventional song structures. She was born Charlotte Emma Aitchison on August 2, 1992, in Cambridge, England. Rising from the UK’s underground scene in the early 2010s, she blends catchy hooks with avant-garde sounds, frequently collaborating with producers like SOPHIE and A.G. Cook to craft a distinct sonic identity that challenges pop norms. Fans return for her genre-defying projects like *Pop 2* and *How I’m Feeling Now*, which feature rapid creative shifts and interactive elements that engage her audience directly. Her influence is evident in how she has expanded pop’s landscape by integrating electronic, underground, and DIY aesthetics, making her a key figure in the evolution of 21st-century pop music.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Rapper Charli Baltimore attends the "Growing Up Hip Hop: New York" and "Untold Stories Of Hip Hop" special event at The Paley Center for Media on August 19, 2019 in New York City. LONG BEACH, CA - JANUARY 05: Rapper DMX performs at the DGK Agenda Party at Cafe Sevilla on January 5, 2012 in Long Beach, California.
Music

Charli Baltimore Recalls DMX's Reaction After She Fed His Dog Human Food: 'He Came Flying'

The rapper joked about DMX "flying into the kitchen" at the sight of her feeding his dog ground beef.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago
Charli XCX in a red lace dress poses beside a person in a Peppa Pig costume at an event.
Music

Charli xcx Has an Idea on How to Deal With Peppa Pig After Swine's Clairo Shade: 'Let's F*ck Her Up'

PinkPantheress also jumped to Clairo's defense after the anthropomorphic swine's peculiar remark.

Trace William Cowen10 days ago
Charli XCX with long dark hair in a red lace dress stands in front of large stone columns.
Music

Charli XCX Reflects on Growing Up a 'Mixed Person' and Feeling Like an 'Outsider'

The 'Brat' singer was asked about why she rarely talks about her half Indian background while explaining one of the lyrics from "SS26."

Alex Ocho18 days ago
Charli XCX
Music

Charli XCX Drops New Music Video "Wink Wink"

The single will appear on Charli's forthcoming album 'Music, Fashion, Film.'

tara mahadevan22 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Charli XCX attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Charli XCX Says She's Been 'Struggling' and Is In Her 'Worst Place Mentally'

Being a "very online artist" has possibly contributed to the pop artist's mental turmoil.

Jaelani Turner-Williams28 days ago
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Barbie Ferreira in 'Faces of Death' trailer.
Pop Culture

'Faces of Death' Hits Censorship Hurdles Prior to Its Release

The film was forced to release a toned-down trailer after the original was removed from YouTube for graphic content.

tara mahadevan121 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Charli XCX attends "The Moment" UK Premiere at Picturehouse Central on February 17, 2026 in London, England. Singer Jennie, real name Jennie Kim, of BLACKPINK performs onstage during weekend 2, day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lorde performs during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England.
Music

Charli XCX, Jennie, and Lorde Among Lollapalooza 2026 Performers

The ladies are headliners of the four-day music festival at Chicago's Grant Park.

Jaelani Turner-Williams123 days ago
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Charli XCX
Music

Charli XCX Talks Plastic Surgery, Says She’s ‘Always Thinking’ About What She Would ‘Change’

The 'Brat' singer recently wrapped her sold-out Brat Arena Tour.

tara mahadevan277 days ago
Nicki Minaj in a blue outfit with floral details and Taylor Swift in a red dress speaking at a podium.
Music

Nicki Minaj Compares Taylor Swift to a 'Battle Rapper' After Listening to 'The Life of a Showgirl'

She also offered a lot of praise for 'The Life of a Showgirl' tracks "Wood" and "Actually Romantic."

Joe Price288 days ago
Singer/Songwriters Taylor Swift and special guest Charli XCX perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Toronto - Night 2 at Rogers Center on October 3, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.
Music

Fans Debate Whether Taylor Swift’s ‘Actually Romantic’ Targets Charli XCX

A new song from 'The Life of a Showgirl' is prompting mixed reactions.

Alex Gonzalez288 days ago
Taylor Swift and Charli XCX performing energetically on stage with colorful outfits and dynamic poses, surrounded by sparks.
Music

Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds to Charli xcx on "Actually Romantic"

Fans believe Taylor Swift’s new album includes lyrics about Charli xcx.

Alex Ocho289 days ago
Charlie XCX and Taylor Swift
Music

Is Taylor Swift’s ‘Actually Romantic’ Aimed at Charli XCX? Fans Aren’t Sure

Alleged leaked lyrics from Taylor Swift’s upcoming album have fans wondering if one track is about Charli XCX.

Jessica Mcbride289 days ago
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A silver MTV Video Music Award "Moonman" trophy, depicting an astronaut holding an MTV flag.
Music

2025 MTV Video Music Awards Winners: Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and More

Lady Gaga was this year's most-nominated artist with 12 total nods.

Trace William Cowen314 days ago
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You Can Make Custom Charli XCX Converse Chuck Taylors Soon

Here's how to create your own Charli XCX-inspired Converse Chuck Taylors.

Victor Deng361 days ago

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