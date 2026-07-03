Chloe Bailey

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Chlöe Bailey attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
Pop Culture

Chloe Bailey Recalls Catching Ex Cheating by Finding 'Lash Extension'

The actress-singer confronted her ex about the cheating evidence the next day.

Jaelani Turner-Williams17 days ago
IShowSpeed/YouTube
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Beats Chloe Bailey In Beach Obstacle Course: 'She Gave Me No Challenge'

The popular streamer said he could have completed the race in two minutes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams80 days ago
Halle Bailey Praises Her 'Village' for Helping Her As a Single Mom
Pop Culture

Halle Bailey Says Her ‘Village’ of Women Is Helping Her Through Single Mom Life

Inside the sisterhood behind Halle’s strength, from co-parenting drama to raising Halo on set while filming 'You, Me, and Tuscany.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo103 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Druski and Chloe Bailey attend his exclusive screening for Season 2 Premiere of "Coulda Been Love" Series presented by Tequila Don Julio & Buffalo Wild Wings at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 11, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Druski Brings Out Chloe Bailey, Jamie Foxx, More for 'Coulda Been Love 2' Premiere

The new season of the viral dating show kicked off at Los Angeles' TCL Chinese Theater.

Jaelani Turner-Williams156 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Chloe Bailey attends the Humane World For Animals Hosts 2025 To The Rescue! Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 07, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Chloe Bailey Shuts Down Weight Comments: 'My Body Tea'

The actress and singer tactfully checked a person who commented that she was "getting big."

Jaelani Turner-Williams195 days ago
Advertisement
(L-R) Jon B and Chloe Bailey.
Music

Jon B Wants to 'Really Work' With Chloe Bailey After Gunna Collab Criticism

"She’s so incredibly talented," the iconic R&B singer said of Bailey.

Trey Alston245 days ago
Megan with dramatic makeup and styled hair poses with an extended hand. The background has comic-style text "Choso: Blood Manipulation."
Pop Culture

Halloween 2025: Best Celebrity Costumes f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and More

Celebrities are going all out to celebrate the most important day of the year.

Trace William Cowen261 days ago
Left: Jon B in sunglasses performs on stage. Right: Chloe Bailey in a blue outfit and Gunna in plaid sit courtside at a basketball game.
Music

Jon B Says He Regrets Criticizing Chloe Bailey and Gunna’s “You & Me” Sample

The 50-year-old singer called the collab, which samples his 1997 hit "They Don't Know," a "ratchet record" last year.

Alex Ocho396 days ago
A woman with styled hair poses in front of a backdrop with text. She is wearing a strapless dark dress.
Music

Chloe Bailey Sued for Copyright Infringement

The singer and her team are accused of violating the DMCA.

Mark Elibert510 days ago
Advertisement
Close-up of nachos covered in melted cheese.
Music

Why Everyone Is Talking About ‘Reheating Nachos’

A catchphrase inspired by a viral scene from 'Baddies West' is being used by music stans to describe their favorite artists revisiting the past.

Alex Ocho517 days ago
Chloe Bailey in a glamorous dress at an event, and Burna Boy performing in a red jacket with sunglasses.
Music

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy Engage in PDA, Share Gifts During Lagos Dinner Date

Last month, Bailey avoided confirming if she and Burna were an item.

Mark Elibert526 days ago
Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy are pictured. Chloe is in a strapless dress with curly hair, and Burna Boy wears a leather jacket and braids.
Music

Chloe Bailey Further Fuels Burna Boy Dating Rumors

The two were seen hanging out and getting close in Lagos, Nigeria, last month.

Mark Elibert552 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the 3rd Annual Femme It Forward "Give Her FlowHERS" Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 08, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Chloe Bailey Says She's in Her 'Richie Auntie Era' With Nephew Halo

The actress-singer credited her one-year-old nephew with making her feel like "more of a boss" and to "not take everything so seriously."

Jaelani Turner-Williams574 days ago
Chloe Bailey in a black dress on the left; Kendrick Lamar in sunglasses and a cap on the right.
Music

Chloe Bailey Denies Claim She’s Shooting Her Shot at Kendrick Lamar After Revealing Childhood Crush

The singer said she had an innocent crush on K Dot 8 years ago.

Mark Elibert595 days ago
Advertisement
DJ Snake, Chlöe Bailey in a blue printed outfit, and Gunna in a plaid shawl at a basketball game
Music

Jon B Says He 'Couldn't Stand' Gunna and Chlöe Bailey's Sampling of “They Don’t Know” on "You & Me"

Gunna and Chlöe's track directly samples "They Don't Know" in its intro and interpolates lyrics from the track in its chorus.

Joe Price712 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App