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Tyla Returns With Her Second Album, 'A*POP'

The singer recently earned the honor of becoming the first artist in Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart history to hold the No. 1 spot for 100 cumulative weeks.

Tyla Performs On NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on July 24, 2026 in New York City.
Debra L Rothenberg via Getty Images

Following a series of high-profile collaborations since dropping her debut studio album in 2024, Tyla has returned with a confident follow-up, A*Pop.

The South African singer-songwriter, who recently teamed up with Future for the 2026 FIFA World Cup track “Game Time,” has returned with another stellar project. The album features appearances from Liquideep, Zara Larsson, MaWhoo, Babalwa M, and uncredited background vocals from PartyNextDoor.

Listen to the album via your streaming service of choice here.

Speaking with Ebony ahead of the release of the album, Tyla said that she doesn’t “have a blueprint” for her career, and is constantly reinventing herself.

“Coming from where I come from, I am literally cutting down these bushes as I go,” she shared. “I’m creating it as I go. A*POP is so important to me because there are just so many layers to pop. It’s so broad.”

In a short amount of time, the 24-year-old pop star earned a fervent fanbase and critical acclaim thanks to her fresh take on amapiano. She won the Grammy for Best African Music Performance with her track “Water” in 2024, and again in 2026 with “Push 2 Start.” She’s also received eight nominations at the Billboard Music Awards, winning twice, and seven nominations at the BET Awards.

Despite her young age, she’s already got a record for herself by becoming the first artist in Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart history to hold the No. 1 spot for 100 cumulative weeks. With her new album now available, she’s surely set to keep that record going.

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