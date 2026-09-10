Snoop Dogg to Host First West Coast VMAs in Nearly a Decade, Calls It a 'Full-Circle Moment'

Snoop Dogg will be on hosting duties at this year's VMAs, which will be held on the West Coast for the first time since 2017. On Thursday (September 10), CBS and MTV confirmed that the rapper will host the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, which is set to take place on September 27 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

"MTV and the VMAs have been part of my story since the beginning," Snoop said in a press statement. "Some of the biggest moments of my career happened on that stage and on MTV, they gave hip hop a place to be loud, fearless and seen by the whole world. So to come back now and host the VMAs, all these years later, that's a full-circle moment for me."

He continued: "The VMAs have always been about those moments you don't forget, and trust me, we're gonna give y'all a few more. See you at the VMAs." Snoop Dogg has picked up 13 VMA nominations and three wins, having made his VMA main stage debut in 1994. His run on that stage kept going from there. He closed the 1999 show alongside Dr. Dre and Eminem, performed a Notorious B.I.G. tribute in 2005, and reunited with Eminem in 2022 for a metaverse-inspired performance. While performers, presenters and special guests for the 2026 MTV VMAs will be announced in the weeks leading up to the broadcast, it's been confirmed that Nirvana will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award. The ceremony airs live coast to coast on CBS and MTV on Sunday, September 27, from 7:30 to 9:30 P.M. ET, with streaming on Paramount+ Premium in the U.S. and global availability the following day.

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