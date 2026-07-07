Lisa

Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer best known as the main dancer and lead rapper of the K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK, which debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016. She was the first non-Korean trainee at YG, gaining attention for her sharp dance precision and dynamic stage presence, which played a key role in BLACKPINK’s global breakthrough. Her solo work stands out for combining aggressive rap verses with complex choreography, notably in tracks like "LALISA," which sparked viral dance challenges worldwide. Fans return for her charismatic performances and frequent collaborations, positioning her as a cultural connector between Southeast Asian and Korean pop, and expanding K-Pop’s reach beyond traditional markets.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

LISA in a red costume with long hair and a headset microphone, smiling on stage with a red background.
Music

LISA's 'Always Lalisa' Documentary Set for World Premiere at TIFF 2026

A documentary centered around the global superstar, directed by Sue Kim, will screen in September.

Alex Ocho5 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - MARCH 26: FIFA World Cup 2026 advertising is displayed across the windows of a building at the intersection of Georgia and Granville streets in downto
Sports

Nike's 'Rip the Script' World Cup Campaign Brings Together Sports and Entertainment Star Power

Nike's new World Cup teaser leans into chaos and features a roster of global athletes ahead of the 2026 tournament.

Alex Ocho47 days ago
A split image showing 21 Savage in dark attire, Shakira in a sparkling outfit, and LISA in a red, ornate costume.
Music

FIFA Unveils 18-Track World Cup 2026 Album f/ 21 Savage, Shakira, LISA

The official soundtrack spans global genres and features some of the biggest names in music ahead of the summer tournament.

Alex Ocho48 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Future performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Tyla attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. US singer Katy Perry arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026.
Music

Future, Katy Perry, Tyla, and Lisa to Headline US World Cup Opening Ceremony

The artists will headline World Cup celebrations in Los Angeles on June 12.

Jaelani Turner-Williams74 days ago
Lisa of BLACKPINK poses for a photocall for Louis Vuitton "Louis Vuitton Visionary Journeys Seoul" opening at Shinsegae Department Store on December 03, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea
Music

BLACKPINK's Lisa to Play Las Vegas Residency 'Viva La Lisa'

The BLACKPINK superstar is the first K-Pop artist to perform a Las Vegas residency.

Joe Price115 days ago
Advertisement
Lisa
Music

BLACKPINK's Lisa Visits Punch the Monkey in Japan

The baby macaque recently went viral for carrying around a stuffed orangutan toy.

tara mahadevan135 days ago
Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie of BLACKPINK.
Music

The 15 Best BLACKPINK Songs, Ranked

Spanning stadium-shaking singles to intimate album cuts, the superstar quartet boasts one of pop music's tightest catalogs. With the long-awaited 'DEADLINE' EP just released and the group celebrating 10 years together, take a look back at the best of BLACKPINK's career.

Jeff Benjamin140 days ago
Kim Kardashian Blackpink's Lisa
Sneakers

Why Kim Kardashian Chose Blackpink's Lisa for Her NikeSkims Campaign

Kardashian explains the choice on the latest Sneaker Shopping episode.

Ben Felderstein170 days ago
Nike has signed Blackpink's Lisa
Sneakers

Blackpink's Lisa Signs Endorsement Deal With Nike

Nike has signed Blackpink's Lisa to a long-term deal.

Victor Deng183 days ago
Lisa for 2026 Women's Kith campaign.
Style

Lisa Guest Designs Kith Women Spring 2026 Collection

The Blackpink star co-designed the collection with Kith CEO Ronnie Fieg after starring in the brand's 2024 campaign and building a collaborative creative partnership.

Complex Staff187 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App