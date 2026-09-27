2026 MTV Video Music Awards: Here Are This Year's Winners

Madonna already has 19 MTV Video Music Awards wins to her name, 20 if you count her Video Vanguard honor, but she’s looking to add a few more Moon Persons to her collection on Sunday (Sept. 27).

Going into Sunday’s ceremony, the Confessions II artist, who recently linked with fellow 2026 VMA nominee Charli xcx for “Danceteria Afterhours,” led the pack with 13 total nods.

The film companion to the acclaimed sequel to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor, starring Julia Garner and more, is up for the night’s top award, Video of the Year. Also vying for the title are Ariana Grande’s “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might,” GENER8ION’s “Storm” featuring Yung Lean, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Tears,” and Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia.”

Fans might presume that it’s a good omen for the Queen of Pop that she was also enlisted to open the ceremony with a performance. At any rate, see below for the full rundown of this year’s winners, updated live. Drake’s ICEMAN, one of three new albums he rolled out back in May, landed a Best Album nod, while “Janice STFU,” arguably one of the most addictive singles in the 6 god’s catalog, entered Sunday night as a contender in the Best Hip-Hop category.