Drake Loses $500,000 Bet on Edmonton Oilers as Florida Panthers Win Stanley Cup

Earlier this month, the For All the Dogs rapper, who was probably in the proud Texan spirit, placed a similar bet on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, although it was the Boston Celtics who came took home the championship.

Both bets were placed using bitcoin on crypto casino Stake, which the Boy has shouted out on Instagram numerous times. The losses shouldn't be too financially devastating to the Toronto native, who boasts a $250 million net worth. He's been associated with Stake since 2020, with the company paying him $100 million annually in endorsements.

Any team Drake is betting on might want him to stop, since the curse has been around since at least 2019, when he addressed it during the Toronto Raptors' NBA Finals.