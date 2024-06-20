12 Takeaways From Kendrick Lamar’s Iconic ‘Pop Out’ Show

Image via Timmothy Norris / Getty





It's very rare for one artist to give the world a collective moment. But what Kendrick Lamar did with his Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA was historic. The event, which featured opening sets curated by DJ Hed and Mustard, functioned as a moment of appreciation for Kendrick’s city first, and a celebratory burial of Drake second.





The show, which was streaming live on Amazon Prime, featured a wide spectrum of contemporary L.A. acts: Remble, Problem, Blxst, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Steve Lacy, Tyler, the Creator, Black Hippy, Dr. Dre, and more all made appearances. Kendrick was able to take the momentum he gathered from his beef with Drake, merge it with the burgeoning talent in the city, and create a moment that was hyperspecific and globally impactful at the same time.





Complex was in the building for this moment. We have already written about what we saw inside the venue. Here are some additional takeaways from an evening that will go down in hip-hop history.