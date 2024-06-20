Kendrick Lamar Calls on Drake to ‘Give Me 2Pac’s Ring Back,’ Says He ‘Might’ Give ‘Him a ‘Little Respect’ If He Does

Drake previously confirmed buying Pac's jewelry at auction.

Jun 20, 2024
From left to right: Kendrick Lamar sings holding a microphone, Tupac Shakur performs shirtless wearing a bandana, Drake poses in a colorful jacket with braided hair
Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images for Cash App, Raymond Boyd / Getty Images, 305pics/GC Images / Getty
Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" concert was very eventful.

With thousands tuned in to see how the culture-shifting beef between the Compton emcee and Drake would manifest at the star-studded event, a lyric change is already ruffling quite a few more feathers.

In just one of Lamar's many Drake disses, "Euphoria," the rapper changed a lyric to: "Give me 2Pac ring back and I might give you a little respect."

Akademiks was about to crash out when heard Kendrick change the lyrics in Euphoria “

Give me Tupac ring back and i’ll might give you a little respect” pic.twitter.com/zKEY8oBL8v

— Gelo (@Gelo2Lit) June 20, 2024
Twitter: @Gelo2Lit

Akademiks reacting to Kendrick’s new bar for Drake 💀 pic.twitter.com/EEf1xTMKEk

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024
Twitter: @ComplexMusic

The lyric references Drake confirming he bought Pac's ring at auction in Travis Scott's "Meltdown" for $1 million when he raps, "I pull out a million to stare at this shit."

Lamar has griped with Drake's lyrics about Pac, rapping on "Not Like Us," "You think the Bay gon' let you disrespect Pac, n***a?" Drake also came under fire for using an AI Tupac verse in his now-deleted diss track "Taylor Made Freestyle."

As for Kenny's all-red fit, that's seemingly not coincidental and it appears to pay homage to one of 2Pac's own fits at the 1994 Source Awards.

Pac at the ‘94 Source Awards https://t.co/lbA8mUUBVE pic.twitter.com/hS68d0OO4j

— •UP•NORTH•TRIPS• (@evboogie) June 20, 2024
Twitter: @evboogie
Tupac Shakur performs on stage, wearing a red oversized sweatshirt, backward baseball cap, and jeans, holding a microphone
Al Pereira

NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Rapper Tupac Shakur performs 'Out on Bail' onstage at the Paramount Theater during the first Source Awards on April 25, 1994 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The concert saw appearances from Dr. Dre, Tyler, the Creator, Steve Lacy, Mustard, YG, Remble, and many, many more.

