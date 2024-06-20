Kendrick Lamar Calls on Drake to ‘Give Me 2Pac’s Ring Back,’ Says He ‘Might’ Give ‘Him a ‘Little Respect’ If He Does

Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" concert was very eventful.
With thousands tuned in to see how the culture-shifting beef between the Compton emcee and Drake would manifest at the star-studded event, a lyric change is already ruffling quite a few more feathers.
In just one of Lamar's many Drake disses, "Euphoria," the rapper changed a lyric to: "Give me 2Pac ring back and I might give you a little respect."
The lyric references Drake confirming he bought Pac's ring at auction in Travis Scott's "Meltdown" for $1 million when he raps, "I pull out a million to stare at this shit."
Lamar has griped with Drake's lyrics about Pac, rapping on "Not Like Us," "You think the Bay gon' let you disrespect Pac, n***a?" Drake also came under fire for using an AI Tupac verse in his now-deleted diss track "Taylor Made Freestyle."
As for Kenny's all-red fit, that's seemingly not coincidental and it appears to pay homage to one of 2Pac's own fits at the 1994 Source Awards.
The concert saw appearances from Dr. Dre, Tyler, the Creator, Steve Lacy, Mustard, YG, Remble, and many, many more.