Watch Kendrick Perform Drake Diss “Euphoria” at ‘Pop Up’ Concert for First Time

In the span of two months, Lamar and Drake issued multiple diss tracks towards each other.

Jun 20, 2024
Drake and Kendrick Lamar on stage; Drake in casual athletic wear, Kendrick wearing a blue jacket and cap
(Photo by Christopher Polk, Carmen Mandato / Getty Images)
Kendrick Lamar gave Drake hell during his one-day only "Pop Out" concert in Los Angeles.

Held on Juneteenth, the show was a star-studded affair, featuring performances from DJ Mustard, Tyler, the Creator, Roddy Ricch, YG, and more, while Lamar headlined the major event. As anticipated, the 17-time Grammy Award winner performed his Drake-aimed diss track "Euphoria."

Kendrick Lamar opens his set with his Drake diss Euphoria 😳 pic.twitter.com/JLzLkasNtb

— Eric Diep (@E_Diep) June 20, 2024
Twitter: @E_Diep

Looks like the 'Meet the Grahams' cover will be in attendance at Kendrick Lamar's 'Pop Out' show 👀 pic.twitter.com/yeAsuh7hYR

— Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 19, 2024
Twitter: @Kurrco

Since late March, Lamar and Drizzy went back-and-forth over multiple diss tracks, with Lamar igniting the feud on the Future and Metro Boomin-assisted "Like That" from We Don't Trust You. While J. Cole responded on "7 Minute Drill," before bowing out of a beef with Lamar altogether, the 6 God pestered the Pulitizer Prize winner with "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," later responding to Lamar on "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6."

While Drake has been noticeably quiet since "Not Like Us" dropped last month, the 'Pop Out' concert comes as a grand finale, although some have demanded that Lamar continue the festivities annually.

