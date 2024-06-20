Watch Kendrick Perform Drake Diss “Euphoria” at ‘Pop Up’ Concert for First Time

Since late March, Lamar and Drizzy went back-and-forth over multiple diss tracks, with Lamar igniting the feud on the Future and Metro Boomin-assisted "Like That" from We Don't Trust You. While J. Cole responded on "7 Minute Drill," before bowing out of a beef with Lamar altogether, the 6 God pestered the Pulitizer Prize winner with "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," later responding to Lamar on "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6."

While Drake has been noticeably quiet since "Not Like Us" dropped last month, the 'Pop Out' concert comes as a grand finale, although some have demanded that Lamar continue the festivities annually.