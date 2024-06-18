Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum Pregnancy Rumors: Photo of Singer With Apparent Baby Bump Sparks Speculation

The "Boo'd Up" singer and Celtics player Jayson Tatum have dated privately for close to five years.

Jun 18, 2024
Ella Mai performing at an event; Jayson Tatum displaying his Celtics jersey on a basketball court
Photo by Steve Jennings / Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
Some Ella Mai fans have a "Gut Feeling" that the R&B singer is expecting a baby with Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum.

On Monday night (June 17), a photo of Mai wearing Tatum's jersey surprised the internet since she's taken a months-long hiatus from social media updates. Of course, the Grammy-winner was there to support her longtime beau, Tatum, whom she's reportedly been dating since around 2020, when the two were first publicly spotted together.

While Tatum has a six-year-old son, Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., from a previous relationship, some of Mai's fans noticed a slight bulge coming from Mai's Celtics jersey in footage taken shortly after the win. You can see for yourself below.

So Ella Mai IS pregnant. What a W year Tatum 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/XRsNq6zQrZ

— T🌱 (@anonymystt) June 18, 2024
Ella Mai is pregernant!?!? pic.twitter.com/ZIf1tkKAio

— ella mai(o) (@Bruhthatsmyah) June 18, 2024
It was also pointed out how lowkey Mai and Tatum have been regarding their relationship for nearly five years, although the couple were seen together at Marcus Smart's wedding last summer.

these 3 pics being the only photographic evidence we have of ella mai and jayson tatum (the first pic being the only one for years) .. now they’ve unintentionally announced they are expecting right after jayson won an NBA championship with the celtics.. PRIVATE NOT SECRET! pic.twitter.com/wkoope6kcK

— 🫶🏽🖤 (@wateryonce) June 18, 2024
As we wait for an official pregnancy announcement from the couple, it could happen soon since they're likely in a celebratory mood following Tatum's championship win.

