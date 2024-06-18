Some Ella Mai fans have a "Gut Feeling" that the R&B singer is expecting a baby with Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum.

On Monday night (June 17), a photo of Mai wearing Tatum's jersey surprised the internet since she's taken a months-long hiatus from social media updates. Of course, the Grammy-winner was there to support her longtime beau, Tatum, whom she's reportedly been dating since around 2020, when the two were first publicly spotted together.

While Tatum has a six-year-old son, Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., from a previous relationship, some of Mai's fans noticed a slight bulge coming from Mai's Celtics jersey in footage taken shortly after the win. You can see for yourself below.