Some Ella Mai fans have a "Gut Feeling" that the R&B singer is expecting a baby with Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum.
On Monday night (June 17), a photo of Mai wearing Tatum's jersey surprised the internet since she's taken a months-long hiatus from social media updates. Of course, the Grammy-winner was there to support her longtime beau, Tatum, whom she's reportedly been dating since around 2020, when the two were first publicly spotted together.
While Tatum has a six-year-old son, Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., from a previous relationship, some of Mai's fans noticed a slight bulge coming from Mai's Celtics jersey in footage taken shortly after the win. You can see for yourself below.
It was also pointed out how lowkey Mai and Tatum have been regarding their relationship for nearly five years, although the couple were seen together at Marcus Smart's wedding last summer.
As we wait for an official pregnancy announcement from the couple, it could happen soon since they're likely in a celebratory mood following Tatum's championship win.