Drake Seen Shopping for Western Wear Near New Texas Home

Drake is taking this move to Houston pretty seriously, as he was seen hitting up Brenham Saddle Shop this week.
On Monday, Drake visited the shop about 10 miles away from the home he recently purchased in Chappell Hill, Texas. The retail outlet shared the news on its Facebook page alongside an image of Drizzy posing for the cameras with a few employees.
"Yesterday we received a call that a certain person wanted to stop by our store," the store posted on Facebook. "We dropped everything and opened up for a few hours. We didn't know what to expect but the whole experience was beyond what we expected. Every single person in his group was extremely friendly and welcoming. Thank you Drake and his team for stopping by and getting all fixed up 🤠. Welcome to Washington County, Texas!"
The 6 God dropped $15 million on the 313-acre resort just 45 minutes outside of Houston. The resort was once called the Inn at Dos Brisas and was known for its luxurious amenities including private casitas, haciendas with personal pools, an equestrian facility, and more.
Unfortunately, Dos Brisas was closed permanently in 2022 due to financial issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the property serves as a private retreat for Drake. He hinted at the $15 million purchase with an Instagram post back in September.
"Me and my partna, we done gone country on y'all, mane," he said in a video clip posted to Instagram. "We said we was going to do it for a lot of years—we doing it today. The sale is made, for sure. They said 10 horses belong to the property and four of them are boarding horses. … Yeah, buddy. You got to drop a new one for this. If you see your girl at the Lover Boy Lane, it's over."
Dennis Graham and Adonis Graham also tapped into the cowboy vibes for a Father's Day post on Drake's IG. "Three generations," the hitmaker wrote. "Happy Father's Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons."