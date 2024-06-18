Drake Seen Shopping for Western Wear Near New Texas Home

Drake is taking this move to Houston pretty seriously, as he was seen hitting up Brenham Saddle Shop this week.

On Monday, Drake visited the shop about 10 miles away from the home he recently purchased in Chappell Hill, Texas. The retail outlet shared the news on its Facebook page alongside an image of Drizzy posing for the cameras with a few employees.

"Yesterday we received a call that a certain person wanted to stop by our store," the store posted on Facebook. "We dropped everything and opened up for a few hours. We didn't know what to expect but the whole experience was beyond what we expected. Every single person in his group was extremely friendly and welcoming. Thank you Drake and his team for stopping by and getting all fixed up 🤠. Welcome to Washington County, Texas!"