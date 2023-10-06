First Impressions Of Drake’s New Album, ‘For All The Dogs’

Overall thoughts?

Jessica: Is the “Old Drake” back on For All The Dogs? I wouldn’t say that he’s back in full form on this project, but there are definitely remnants of what used to be. With that said, I think he does a better job of blending the melodic with the rap sound, which is more seamless and digestible. The project is still a bit too long, and I’m missing the universal hit he’s created in the past, but the album as a whole isn’t a miss.

Ecleen: 22 songs is a lot to take in and fully assess under 24 hours, but on first listen, it’s clear that Drake is somehow doing both the most and the least. Though not particularly a new attribute of his, as he’s now a vet, he could easily release tight, cohesive projects and try to get another classic in. Instead, he’s (wisely) IV’ing himself to young blood like Lil Yachty and BNYX to continue with experimentation and simultaneously (not so wisely) continuing to ride the often misogynistic, corny wave forewarned on the opening of tracks like “Slime You Out.” The Canadian rapper is in his R&B bag here, and it’s perfect for the season. But is Drake turning a new leaf or sticking to his old dog ways to the grave?

Eric: On first listen, I like it better than Certified Lover Boy ​​(it’s going to take more than a day to digest this whole 23-song album, though). I’ll always prefer Drake’s shorter, more stylistically focused albums like If You’re Reading This and Her Loss, but he went back to the something-for-everyone formula here, and he mostly pulled off what he was going for. The production is better than CLB (shout out BNYX and co.), and it has fewer skips—although there’s still fat to trim. Stay tuned for Complex’s updated Drake album rankings in the next week or two, but I have a feeling it’ll slot somewhere in the middle.

Jordan: At his most petty, Drake makes music for disgruntled exes who need to “get their lick back” even though they were the problem. At his most honest, he speaks transparently about situations that most people lie about to their friends. It sounds like Drake is back trying to give a little something for everyone on For All The Dogs with his mix of singing, rapping, and festival songs, and it works for the most part but also makes the album feel bloated. The strongest aspect of the project is how well Drake works with others, which is evident in his natural synergy with collaborators like J. Cole, PND, 21 Savage, and Lil Yachty. He also gives a platform to the next generation of artists and producers, with Cash Cobain producing “Calling For You” and Teezo Touchdown floating on “Amen.” I think it’s too early to say where this ranks in his discography, but between a timestamp song, Cash Cobain beat, and Cole feature, I’m satisfied.



Kameron: As a huge Drake fan, I’ve never been one of the people to want fewer tracks from him. Views is an album I mostly enjoy front to back, same with “Certified Loverboy.” But this is the first Drake album since Scorpion, where I felt that leaving five or six of these songs on the cutting room floor could have served him better. Especially when holding it up against Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss, which clock in at 14 and 16 tracks, respectively. This is a solid offering that could have been made even stronger if condensed.

Kemet: For All The Dogs seems like it might age as one of them. Even at this point in his career, Drake has an endless archive of cadences and melodies, both of which are on display here. Pair that with his hopeless romantic reflections and disgusted bars about his juniors having the audacity, and it’s one hell of a combination. At no point did he seem like he was forcing it, nor did he sound like he had nothing left to prove. He sounded comfortable and like he’s in a great space in his career where he’s letting the feeling come to him instead of chasing it. On top of that, fans have been begging for the dominant presence of melodies since the heyday of So Far Gone and Take Care, so that was overall gratifying.

Stefan: Early this morning on OVO Sound Radio, Drake said he will stop making music and lock the door to the studio for a while. In the almost 3 years since CLB, he’s given us three new albums. Three entirely different albums, and I'm honestly still trying to figure out where to rank them in his discography. He’s been moving at light speed, and I think some downtime will allow for that. For All The Dogs seems like the right one to leave us with, proving time is a flat circle, as we enjoy some melodic old Drake.

Drea: Overall, the album is pretty smooth. There are a lot of tracks to digest; I'm going to need more time to sit with it. Drake delivered a familiar and comforting overall body of work for his core fanbase. Very much Drake vibes.