The Game Denies Baiting Kendrick Into Beef: 'I Do Beef Very Well'

"I don't gotta prove nothing else," he said. I'm alive, I'm right here. I have one of the most amazing Hip Hop discographies in the world.”

During a sit-down with The Shade Room tied to the release of The Documentary 3 , Game rejected the suggestion that he was fishing for a confrontation with Lamar.

“21 years later, almost 22, I'm still gassing and still spitting,” he continued. “This is just what I do. I'm just good at what I do. I'm not baiting nobody into nothing, but I'm also not running from nothing. It can be Kendrick, it can be Hov, it can be Drake or Ye. Everybody knows what it is with me. I can rap, bro. I'm not baiting nobody into no beef, but... I do beef very well."

The Documentary 3, his 11th solo album, is the project driving the chatter. On "Geezus," he raps about refusing to choose sides in the Drake-Kendrick fallout, spitting: "When you're from the west side you ain't gotta pick sides." The album's Drake collab, "No Brakes," finds him rapping: "Me, Drake and a Draco, we the Three Amigos / N---a said pick a side, then I'm picking homicide."

Game had already tried to get ahead of the narrative before the album dropped. He left a pinned Instagram comment which read, "Ain't diss nobody on that song loud fa nuthin," and revealed publicly that "No Brakes" went through roughly three versions, with earlier drafts that "weren't really too kind." He said he pulled certain elements to keep the project's emphasis on music rather than, in his words, "BS."