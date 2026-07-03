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Mark Cuban is Beefing with Mavericks Brass Over Potential Stadium Move
Sports

Mark Cuban Accuses Mavs Owners of Freezing Him Out of New Arena Deal

Cuban says the Mavs’ planned North Dallas arena development shut him out of an investment opportunity, deepening his rift with Patrick Dumont and the Adelson ownership group.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Anthony Davis Completes $32M Los Angeles Mansion Sale
Sports

Anthony Davis Offloads $32M Bel Air Crest Estate

Inside the Bel Air Crest mega-estate with an Olympic-sized pool, basketball and tennis courts and the final piece of Anthony Davis’ Lakers life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Kyrie Irving drives to the hole during a Dallas Mavericks-Milwaukee Bucks game in March 2025.
Bets

Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Timberwolves, Pistons, Cavs Interested?

The Dallas Mavericks may be looking for a full rebuild, which would mean moving off of Kyrie’s massive contract.

Matt Burke52 days ago
A Resurfaced Tweet Has Kyrie Irving Fans Hoping for a Dallas Mavericks Trade
Sports

Resurfaced Kyrie Irving Tweet Ignites Timberwolves Trade Buzz

An old Kyrie Irving tweet is fueling fresh Timberwolves trade buzz as the Mavericks continue reshaping their future in Dallas.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
Jason Kidd Ousted as Mavericks Coach After 5 Seasons
Sports

Dallas Mavericks Part Ways With Jason Kidd After Five Seasons

Kidd’s exit comes after the Luka Dončić trade backlash, a 26–56 season, and Masai Ujiri’s arrival in Dallas.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
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Ebro Darden, Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson
Sports

Ebro Says Klay Thompson Is a ‘Bigger Deal’ Than Megan Thee Stallion Amid Split

The Houston rapper recently alleged that Thompson cheated on her.

tara mahadevan81 days ago
Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg wait for a free throw.
Bets

Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Who is Favored?

Updated NBA Rookie of the Year odds show Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel in a heated race. Who is favored to win the award?

Matt Burke101 days ago
Jason Kidd Fires Back at Mark Cuban After Luka Doncic Trade Shade
Sports

Jason Kidd Tells Mark Cuban to 'Move On' From Luka Dončić Trade

Kidd addressed Cuban’s comments, revealed he reached out privately, and made it clear the Mavericks are focused on what’s next.

Bernadette Giacomazzo107 days ago
Mark Cuban Regrets Selling Dallas Mavericks Share to Adelson Family
Sports

Mark Cuban Says He Regrets Who He Sold the Mavericks To

The billionaire reflects on handing control to Miriam Adelson and the emotional toll of stepping away from the Mavericks.

Bernadette Giacomazzo108 days ago
Klay Thompson wearing a blue Dallas jersey with the number 31, on the court with a crowd in the background.
Sports

Klay Thompson Signs Historic Lifetime Deal With ANTA Sports

The five-time All-Star becomes one of a select few NBA players with a lifetime shoe deal as ANTA expands its global footprint.

Mark Elibert153 days ago
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Screenshots from a video showing Kyrie Irving pushing a robot.
Sports

Kyrie Irving Hilariously Shoves Robot Doing Martial Arts to Ground

The Dallas Mavericks star was instructed to push a robot, but pushed a little too hard.

Joe Price211 days ago
Kawhi Leonard
Sports

Los Angeles Clippers Announcers Get Into Argument on Air Mid-Game

The argument was over a trivia question.

Trey Alston230 days ago
Klay Thompson Shades Ja Morant Following Memphis Loss 'No Accountability'
Sports

Klay Thompson Shades Ja Morant Following Memphis Loss: 'No Accountability'

After the Mavericks’ loss to Memphis, Klay Thompson was asked about Ja Morant’s sideline comments — and he didn’t hold back.

Bernadette Giacomazzo236 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 16: Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City. ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 6: Jason Williams attends the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic on March 6, 2025 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 24: Patrick Beverley looks on during the Phoenix Suns v LA Clippers game on October 24, 2025 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Klay Thompson Calls Jason Williams, Patrick Beverley 'Disgusting' For Megan Thee Stallion Comments

The Dallas Mavericks star told the athletes to "do better" than refer to his girlfriend negatively.

Jaelani Turner-Williams246 days ago
Split image of Jason Williams and Klay Thompson with Megan Thee Stallion.
Sports

Former NBA Player Jason Williams Blames Megan Thee Stallion for Klay Thompson’s Poor Performance

It was confirmed earlier this year that Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are in a relationship.

Jose Martinez247 days ago
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