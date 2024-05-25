Drake Purchases 313-Acre Dallas Estate for $15 Million

Fresh off going toe-to-toe with Kendrick Lamar in the biggest rap beef this decade, Drake has added another home to his real estate portfolio.
Back in October, the Toronto rapper shelled out $15 million to purchase The Inn at Dos Brisas, a 313-acre ranch in Brenham, a small town about two hours south of Dallas.
According to Texas Monthly, the ranch includes a 14,300-square-foot house alongside several haciendas and casitas. Among the other perks are a cellar featuring 7,000 bottles of wine, a shooting range, multiple basketball courts and tennis courts, a stable, a riding ring, and herds of horses.
"Dos Brisas is a rare legacy ranch property that offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right buyer, which we were able to find once we listed it bringing the price in line with the market conditions at the time,” listing agent Tonya Currie told CultureMap Dallas.
Drake announced the purchase last September, when he hopped on Instagram to post a video of himself driving around the property.
“Me and my partna’, we done gone country on y’all,” Drizzy said in his best country accent. “We said we was gonna do it for a lot of years and we’re doing it today. The sale is made. We gotta drop a new one for this. If you see your girl at the ‘Lover Boy Lake’, it’s over.”
Purchased by Houston tech titan Doug Bosch and his wife, Jennifer, in 2000 as a family retreat and then converted into a resort in 2004, the much-beloved Relais & Châteaux-branded property closed its doors in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.