The Best Air Jordans of 2024 (So Far)

Via Complex





It’s a great time to be into Air Jordans. The retros have gotten significantly better in the last decade, as Jordan Brand continues to revisit and tweak reissues to look more like the originals. There are more collaborations and special projects, if that’s your thing. And the resale market has cooled down quite a bit over the last two years, which alleviates a lot of the small annoyances that have sometimes come with buying even the most general release of Air Jordans. What are we to do with this wealth of Air Jordans? Pit them against each other, rank them, and bicker about their respective qualities on the internet, of course. For anyone needing something to argue about as we approach the year’s halfway mark, here are our picks for the best Air Jordans of 2024 thus far. Note that a few expected entries may be missing here because of our criteria—Nina Chanel Abney’s Air Jordan 3 didn’t drop just yet, so it’s not making it, and Travis Scott’s signature Jordan shoe isn’t technically an Air Jordan, so it’s off the list.