Air Jordan 3 'Black Cement Reimagined' Reportedly Releasing Holiday 2024

It's only been a little over a month since rumors of a "Black Cat" Air Jordan 3 rerelease made the rounds, but it sounds like that drop could be getting shifted in favor of a different pair.

Originally shared today by @solesavy, the Holiday 2024 is instead rumored to feature a reimagined version of the classic Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement." Specifics about the reworked pair aren't yet known, but it's expected to feature a treatment similar to last year's "White Cement Reimagined," which used pre-yellowed details and a shape that closely resembled the original 1988 pair. It's also said that the pair won't see a material change on the upper, which will remain leather for this new version.

As for the "Black Cat" Air Jordan 3 retro, it's reportedly still in the works, although Sole Savy says it could now be releasing in 2025.

The Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" has been rereleased a number of times since in 1988 debut, including retros in 1994, 2001, 2008, 2011, and 2018. It's worth noting that the pair pictured here is a mock-up of what this year's pair may look like, but is not the actual 2024 release.

Check back soon for more updates including confirmed details from the brand and in-hand images.