Air Jordan

The Air Jordan is a signature basketball sneaker line launched by Nike in 1985 for Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Initially designed by Peter Moore and later shaped by Tinker Hatfield, the line introduced iconic elements like the Jumpman logo with the Air Jordan 3 and pioneered visible Nike Air cushioning that redefined sneaker design. Its defining feature is the blend of performance technology with standout design details such as the elephant print on the Air Jordan 3 and the use of patent leather on the Air Jordan 11. Fans return because of its deep ties to basketball history and culture, with each silhouette carrying stories from Jordan’s career moments, making it a cultural touchstone in both sports and streetwear communities worldwide.

Related:Best Air Jordan 1sHow to wear AJ1s
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

'Space Jam' Air Jordan 9
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 2026 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 9 Retro

The 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 9 slated to release in August.

Victor Deng2 days ago
Air Jordan logo
Sneakers

Only 50 Pairs Of The Air Jordan 3 'Graffiti' Were Released

Only tastemakers and stylists received it. Womp.

Trey Alston6 days ago
'Birds of Paradise' Jordan 4
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Birds of Paradise' Air Jordan 4

The women's exclusive 'Birds of Paradise' Jordan 4 drops in July.

Victor Deng7 days ago
Jordan Design Studio
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Unveils Jordan Design Studio Program

Here's what to know about the Jordan Design Studio.

Victor Deng15 days ago
'Sunset' Air Jordan 5
Sneakers

First Look at the 2026 'Sunset' Air Jordan 5

The 'Sunset' Air Jordan 5 is coming back this fall.

Victor Deng17 days ago
Advertisement
Air Jordan 5 'Wolf Grey,' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Shy Pink,' Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1
Sneakers

The Best Air Jordans of 2026 (So Far)

From Virgil Abloh and Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 collabs to the return of Bin 23, these are the best Air Jordans of the first half of 2026.

Zac Dubasik32 days ago
Best Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows Ranked
Sneakers

The Best Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows, Ranked

Pink? Mocha? Fragment? Here's how we ranked Travis Scott's best Air Jordan 1 Low collabs.

Zac Dubasik43 days ago
Best New York Knicks Player Exclusive Sneakers
Sneakers

The 15 Best New York Knicks Player Exclusive Sneakers

Jalen Brunson's Nike Kobes? Fred Jones' Air Jordans? Rasheed Wallace's Air Force 1s? Here's how we ranked them.

Ian Stonebrook44 days ago
Guide to Sneaker Terminology
Sneakers

The Complete Guide to Sneaker Terminology

What does Air Jordan CDP stand for? What's an eyestay? Learn more about these terms and many more in our sneaker glossary.

Complex Staff70 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Low 'Chicago'
Sneakers

The Best Air Jordan 1 Lows of All Time, Ranked

Travis Scott collabs? Chicagos? Here's how we ranked them.

Zac Dubasik78 days ago
Advertisement
'Laser' Air Jordan 4
Sneakers

The 'Laser' Air Jordan 4s Are Returning in 2027

The black and white 'Laser' Jordan 4 are expected to release as a two-shoe pack.

Victor Deng80 days ago
Nike Kobe 6 'Reverse Grinch,' Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v6, Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 'Brick by Brick,' Air Jordan 14 'Ferrari'
Sneakers

The Best Red Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

Where do Nigel Sylvester's 'Brick by Brick' Air Jordan 4 and the 'Reverse Grinch' Nike Kobe 6 rank?

Zac Dubasik85 days ago
'Orange Citrus' Air Jordan 3
Sneakers

The 'Orange Citrus' Air Jordan 3 Releases This Month

Here's how to buy the Air Jordan 3 'Orange Citrus.'

Victor Deng90 days ago
These are the 25 staple pieces that every man should have in their closet including Brain Dead Trail Shorts, Berlinc Selvedge Denim, The North Face Nuptse Jacket, Akimbo Club hoodie, and Adidas Asterisks tote bag.
Style

25 Essential Pieces Every Man Needs in His Wardrobe Right Now (2026)

From the perfect white T-shirt to the pair of jeans you can wear with anything, these are the building blocks to any men's wardrobe.

Mike DeStefano95 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App