Earlier this month, Kai Cenat made his return to streaming after a nine-month hiatus. Shortly after, he announced the latest iteration of Streamer University, which is currently underway. While it’s great to see Cenat making content again, many of us are still left wondering: What’s going on with Vivet?

Vivet is Cenat’s clothing brand that he announced back in December 2025 and, by his own admission, was a major reason why he stepped away from streaming for the past few months. He wanted to be able to fully focus on designing his first collection. Yet, outside of some behind the scenes vlogs and product teasers in videos like his recent “EBK” diss track, new information about Vivet’s anticipated debut has been relatively scarce.

As we still patiently await Vivet season one, here is everything you need to know about Cenat and his journey with the brand, so far.