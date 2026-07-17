Key Takeaways
- Kai Cenat took a nine-month break from streaming to focus on designing the first collection for his clothing brand Vivet, announced in December 2025.
- Vivet, which is Latin for “he, she, or it will live forever,” has been teased through behind-the-scenes vlogs, a detailed design journal, and scattered product glimpses.
- Despite Cenat’s recent return to streaming and ongoing Streamer University content, fans are still waiting for a firm debut date for Vivet’s first season.
Earlier this month, Kai Cenat made his return to streaming after a nine-month hiatus. Shortly after, he announced the latest iteration of Streamer University, which is currently underway. While it’s great to see Cenat making content again, many of us are still left wondering: What’s going on with Vivet?
Vivet is Cenat’s clothing brand that he announced back in December 2025 and, by his own admission, was a major reason why he stepped away from streaming for the past few months. He wanted to be able to fully focus on designing his first collection. Yet, outside of some behind the scenes vlogs and product teasers in videos like his recent “EBK” diss track, new information about Vivet’s anticipated debut has been relatively scarce.
As we still patiently await Vivet season one, here is everything you need to know about Cenat and his journey with the brand, so far.
Dec. 6, 2025 - Kai Cenat announces Vivet
Cenat posted a video on the YouTube channel, kai’s mind, titled “CLICK HERE,” showing the journal and revealing the logo. In the video, he also explains the meaning behind the name Vivet, which is Latin for “he, she, or it will live forever.”
Dec. 7, 2025 - Kai Cenat’s 2025 Streamer Awards Speech
Cenat announces that he wants to become a fashion designer and start his own clothing line at the 2025 Streamer Awards.
Jan. 13, 2026 - Kai Cenat’s “I Quit” Video
Cenat broke the silence about his decision to step away from streaming in October 2025 with a video simply titled, “I Quit.” The 23–minute documentary was raw and honest, revealing a more intimate look into his mindset, mental health, and journey through his career in the fashion industry. It featured personal conversations with his mother, whom he shares a close bond with, and celebrity stylist Law Roach, who served as a mentor in the fashion industry.
The video follows him from learning how to sew all the way to learning about different textiles in Italy. By the end, we see his fascination and admiration for the fashion industry and those in it, even teasing a collaboration with Olaolu Slawn, the Nigerian designer and artist. Cenat ends the video with the message, “Thank you to everyone who supports me no matter what :) Always remember you can do whatever you put your mind to.” He also plugs his other YouTube channel, kai’s mind, and his “hidden” Instagram account, kc3hidd3n, where his supporters can get a more frequent and personal look into his fashion journey.
That same day, the vivetofficialupdates Instagram page is created, posting every single page of the Vivet journal for the public to see. Certain pages of the journal were blurred out to protect the upcoming looks and build suspense for the release.
Jan. 14, 2026 - Kai Cenat’s BTS Videos
On his third YouTube channel, kai’s mind, a video titled “Me creative directing” was posted. It is a less polished, behind-the-scenes look at Cenat communicating with his production team and preparing for an upcoming show. The 4:23-minute video revealed little about the upcoming project, but created speculation around Vivet and gave viewers an inside look into Cenat’s life, beyond the streams.
Jan. 14-March 7 - Kai Cenat Posts Eight Videos on Vivet YouTube Channel
Cenat posted a multitude of snippets on kai’s mind and the Vivet YouTube channel. They offered various sneak peeks into his life, especially his philosophy towards motivation, embracing hate, and fitness.
Jan. 15, 2026 - Kai Cenat and Slawn Post Custom Leather Bag
Olaolu Slawn built on his cameo in the “I Quit” video by reposting a photo of a Vivet bag customized with his signature drawings on the front that was originally posted on Cenat’s Instagram. The photo also included polaroids and the iconic Vivet journal in frame.
Jan. 18, 2026 - Kai Cenat Shares Pages From Vivet Journal
Cenat posts select pages from the Vivet journal on the vivetofficial Instagram. The opening page reads, “The Journey,” and includes brightly-colored leather samples, personal notes, and polaroids of a sewing shop.
Jan. 19, 2026 - Kai Cenat Creates First Vivet Leather Bag
A clip showing Cenat making a leather bag begins to circulate the internet. Two videographers capture the moment, showing his progress and remarking, “Damn, I’m actually proud of you.”
Jan. 20, 2026- Kai Cenat Attends Paris Fashion Week Men’s
Cenat caught the media’s attention when he attended the Louis Vuitton and 424 runway shows during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in January 2026, Vivet journal in hand. While at the shows, he connected with creative directors like Pharrell and Guillermo Andrade; even Future showed love to the upcoming designer. While critics were quick to call this move performative, Cenat stood firm in the exhibition of his journey: “I’m grateful for who I’ve met and what I’m continuously learning. I feel like I need to share it with you guys.”
July 6, 2026 - Kai Cenat Returns to Livestreaming
Cenat broke his 9-month streaming hiatus with the monumental title, “I’M BACK!” He explained that he needed to take a step back from streaming and content creation to fully focus on diving into fashion and building the foundation for his clothing line. He also announced that select orders will receive a copy of the famed Vivet journal and that there will be more collections, and journals, to come.
July 12, 2026- Kai Cenat Teases Vivet Pieces in “EBK” Video
Cenat came out of nowhere when he dropped the diss track, “EBK,” aimed at those who held a grudge for not getting invited to audition for Streamer University, most notably Soulja Boy, FunnyMike, Rakai, and DDG.
Cenat stunts on everyone with a blinged-out Vivet bag, one of the first official designs we have seen from the brand, rapping, “Vivet boots got 'em gasping’ for breath.” While some were critical of the bag that clearly fits into the ongoing bedazzled trend that has taken over streetwear, others favor the flashy aesthetic.
A Complex Style Instagram post highlighting the bag was also shared by Italian designer Mattias Gollin, fueling speculation that he has been assisting Cenat with Vivet’s debut collection.
July 17, 2026 - Fan Meets Kai Cenat in Bootleg Vivet Hoodie
Cenat hosted a monumental return to Streamer University. A fan met him in a faux Vivet x Streamer University collab sweatshirt. Despite being a bootleg, Cenat gave credit where credit was due saying, “It is hard though.”