Remembering the Air Jordan 11 That History Forgot

2010 was going to be a big year for Jordan Brand. It was the 25th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1. The brand was celebrating its “Silver Anniversary,” and many expected there to be a 1-23 release of all-white or silver Jordans. That didn’t happen. What did happen, however, were four sneakers done up in all-white and one in silver that came in a briefcase. One of those shoes, released in May 2010, was a white Jordan 11 with a translucent sole and no Jumpman, save for a super-rare run of 23 pairs mixed in with the rest.

Think about that for a minute. That should be a huge shoe. It was as close as you’ll get to Christmas in July for sneakerheads. It’s just a no-brainer shoe in a simple colorway. But the sneaker rarely, if ever, gets spoken of these days. And you’d be hard-pressed to see someone wearing them. They just didn’t hold up. The soles turned piss yellow, and something about the build made them look cheap. They didn’t come with the extravagant packaging used on the Space Jam 11s. And maybe people were just tapped out financially. Or they had gotten their Space Jams and didn’t need another pair of 11s six months later. You’d think that everyone who missed out would run out and scoop these up and turn them into grails, but nope. The store I worked at only got a handful of pairs in kids sizes. And the release didn’t have the same buildup or cultural background as the Space Jams. You never hear people begging for Jordan Brand to make this shoe this year’s Jordan 11 for the holidays. But I think they could blow out a million pairs of these.

I mentioned the shoe on Twitter the other day and was surprised to see how many people still had a pair. Many of them were in rough shape, falling victim to Father Time. An all-white Jordan is cool, but not nearly as good as the original Columbias that will re-release this year and sort of came out in 2014 (The “Legend Blue” was close enough). That’s the sneaker that Jordan wore in the 1996 NBA All-Star Game in San Antonio with the turquoise uniforms emblazoned with a chile pepper.

It’s not all that easy to get a pair of those all-white Jordan 11s these days either. The biggest size available on StockX right now of the Silver Anniversary 11s is a 12 with no 11.5. Prices fluctuate between $400 and $1,000, which leads one to believe there’s no firm secondary value established with them. That’s not the case with other 11s, which stay in high demand.

Will Jordan Brand ever bring these back out? Well, they like making money over in Beaverton, and they actually pay attention to the things we say, as much as they won’t admit it, at least publicly. So never say never. But it’s going on almost 15 years since they first came out (dang, I feel old just saying that), so if you haven’t taken your pair off ice yet, now may be the time.



