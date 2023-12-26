'Columbia' Air Jordan 11s Are Reportedly Returning in 2024

The "Columbia" Air Jordan 11 is reportedly the next colorway of Michael Jordan's popular 11th signature sneaker set to receive the retro treatment. According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the aforementioned Air Jordan 11 makeup is returning in full-family sizing in December 2024. Sources have also confirmed to Complex Sneakers that this original colorway is coming back next year.

The "Columbia" Air Jordan 11 was part of the silhouette's original lineup in 1996 and was famously worn by MJ himself during the '96 NBA All-Star Game. The colorway has been released a handful of times since then, including in 2001, 2014, and 2018 in the form of a baseball cleat.

It's worth noting that Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release and likely won't do so for quite some time since we're almost a year out from the expected drop. The sneaker pictured above is also the 2014 release, as images of the upcoming retro have yet to leak. Check back soon for official updates.