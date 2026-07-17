Jay-Z Links Up With LeBron James and Tom Brady at Fanatics Fest NYC

The hip-hop icon made another high-profile appearance on Friday (July 17) at Fanatics Fest NYC, where he posed for photos alongside LeBron James and Tom Brady, bringing together three of the biggest names in music, basketball, and football under one roof. The NBA shared the image on Instagram with the caption, "Legends link up in NYC!"

Jay-Z 's week in New York didn't end with his historic three-night Yankee Stadium residency.

The meetup came just days after Jay wrapped his sold-out Yankee Stadium celebration honoring the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. Across the three nights, he welcomed guests including Beyoncé, Nas, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Slick Rick, and Rihanna, turning the Bronx into the center of the hip-hop world once again.

That momentum has now carried over to Fanatics Fest, which has become one of the biggest destinations for athletes, musicians, celebrities, collectors, and fans alike.

Among the biggest attractions at this year's event is the debut of the KAWS x MLB collection, which officially launched at Fanatics Fest before its worldwide release on July 20 through Complex.com, the Complex App, Fanatics, MLB Shop, Nike, and select team stores.

The limited-edition collaboration reimagines the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers through KAWS' signature artistic style, incorporating his iconic COMPANION character and "XX" motifs across an expansive lineup of apparel and collectibles.

KAWS and Complex hosted a private dinner at Yankee Stadium to celebrate the collection.