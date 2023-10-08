'Military Blue' Air Jordan 4 Returning in May 2024

Another original colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is reportedly making its return in 2024. According to trusted sneaker leaker accounts @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the “Military Blue” Air Jordan 4 is coming back next year.

Unlike the “Bred” Air Jordan 4 that’s also reportedly returning in 2024 with a leather upper instead of nubuck, next year’s “Military Blue” Air Jordan 4 retro is expected to feature original specs—including “Nike Air” branding on the heel tab. The mock-up depiction provided by the leaker accounts suggests that the forthcoming retro will feature its traditional white leather construction on the upper, with a grey mudguard at the forefoot and blue accents on the eyestay, tongue, and midsole. According to the accounts, the sneaker will be available in full-family sizing.

The “Military Blue” Air Jordan 4 was originally released in 1989 and was first retroed in 2006. The style was last available in 2012.

At the time of writing, the “Military Blue” Air Jordan 4 is rumored to hit retailers in Summer 2024. Check back soon to Sole Collector for new developments including a first look in the coming months.

UPDATE (05/15): Additional details about next year’s rumored “Military Blue” Air Jordan 4 retro have emerged. Per @zSneakerheadz, the forthcoming reissue will arrive in May 2024 and the look is expected to stay true to the OG 1989 release.

UPDATE (10/07): Per Sole Retriever, the "Military Blue" Air Jordan 4 will return with OG branding on May 11, 2024 for $215.

Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue”

Release Date: 05/11/24

Color: White/Military Blue-Neutral Grey

Style #: FV5029-141

Price: $215