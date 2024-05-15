Travis Scott's 'Elkins' Air Jordan 1 Finally Does Something Different

Travis Scott is Nike’s biggest collaborator. For a lot of people, he’s the brand’s most exciting partner. For others, he’s its most boring.

They say if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. And for Travis Scott and Nike/Jordan Brand, their formula of churning out sneakers in various shades of earth tones continues to work. Release after release, they set records for entries on the SNKRS app. But the work has felt repetitive at times. How many times are we gonna get an Air Jordan 1 Low that looks like the rest of them? Jordan Brand is actually switching it up next weekend—that’s why his upcoming sneaker is one of his most surprising yet.

Next week, Jordan Brand is releasing another Travis Scott version of the Air Jordan 1 Low, a design most notable for its reversed Swoosh, that deviates from his standard color palette. And it’s the first time we’re seeing some true storytelling on any of his Air Jordan 1 designs. The "Elkins" Air Jordan 1 Low by Travis Scott will release on May 25 for $150.

In the past, we had the original black, brown, and white Travis Scott 1 from 2019, which also came in a Low, that some fans loosely traced back to the “Trail End” Nike SB Dunk Low—a forgettable shoe from 2007 that went on clearance and never had any serious admiration. There was the collaboration with Fragment that felt more like a mashup of hype than anything with true storytelling. And then there was an all-black colorway and a few other pairs in earth tones. There was even a golf pair. A women’s exclusive pair in the "Olive" colorway.

At least with Travis Scott’s blue Air Jordan 4s, they were tied back to the color scheme of the Houston Oilers, the hometown football team where he grew up.

So now Jordan Brand and Travis Scott are flipping the script. They’re digging into his story for a pair of Air Jordan 1s. And they’re also abandoning the greens, browns, tans, and mochas that fans can’t get enough of. Instead, they’re going with white, blue, and yellow. I couldn’t think of a color combination that’s more polar opposite than what we’ve become accustomed to seeing from the artist. But they represent his alma mater, Elkins High School in Missouri City, Texas. There’s no branding for the school or its mascot, the knight. That would push the sneakers over the top in my opinion.