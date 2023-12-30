The 'Olive' Air Jordan 9 Is Coming Back in Holiday 2024

The Air Jordan 9 is uniquely positioned in the line's legacy. Most of its competitive history is tied to Michael Jordan's much-maligned baseball career. He didn't wear the model in an NBA game until his tenure with the Washington Wizards nearly a decade after its launch. Despite lacking special on-court moments that help drive the popularity of its predecessors and successors, the Jordan 9's fanfare has increased over the years, especially as it pertains to the original colorways. Next holiday season, one of those beloved OGs will be making a return to retail.

zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files report that the "Olive" Air Jordan 9 is set to be retroed in true form between October and December. Aside from a boot conversion in 2017, the colorway was last re-released in 2012.

The "Olive" Jordan 9 wasn't always a home run with sneaker enthusiasts—it wasn't particularly well-received in '93 and famously sat in the clearance section when re-released in 2002. As time passed and style trends shifted, it was arguably one of the model's most popular colorways by the time it was reintroduced ten years later.

Images of the forthcoming retro have yet to surface, nor has the exact release date been confirmed. We'll keep you updated when either becomes available.

Air Jordan 9 “Olive”

Release Date: Holiday 2024

Color: Black/Light Olive-Varsity Red