Bape Previews Upcoming 2027 Footwear Releases

The legendary Japanese streetwear label A Bathing Ape (Bape) has plenty of sneaker releases planned for 2027, including new iterations of its ever-popular Bape Sta silhouette.

In these images from Complex, the bulk of next year’s drops include previously unseen colorways of the Bape Sta. The pairs feature various designs, materials, and color combinations, ranging from a purple pair to a fiery makeup to a tonal ABC camo version. There’s also a premium patent leather version of an all-black Mary Jane Sta sneaker, and as the name suggests, it’s a silhouette that’s inspired by the classic Mary Jane shoe.

The Bape Sta colorways pictured below, as well as the Mary Jane Sta, are scheduled to release sometime in 2027. Scroll on for a closer look at the upcoming styles.