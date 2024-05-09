Supreme x Nike Air Max 1s Are Releasing in 2025

Supreme is working with Nike on an Air Max 1 collaboration that’s set to release in Spring 2025, sneaker industry sources tell Complex. As with most of Supreme’s Nike sneakers, there will be multiple colorways—one source says the collection will feature four Supreme x Nike Air Max 1s.

Nike did not respond to a request for comment; the brand rarely acknowledges leaks.

No images have surfaced yet of next year’s Supreme x Nike Air Max 1s.

Supreme first partnered with Nike for a duo of SB Dunks in 2002 , and has been one of the footwear giant’s go-to collaborators in the decades since. Supreme and Nike have released over 50 shoes together, the most recent being Supreme’s take on the Air Darwin that dropped this month.