In addition to debuting fellow Adidas athlete James Harden’s Harden Vol. 1 retro earlier this month, there’s more big news being revealed at Jalen Williams’ J-Dub Asia tour.

In an exclusive talk with Complex, the OKC star confirmed that his first Adidas signature basketball shoe is on the way. Williams then went on to say that the name of the silhouette has yet to be finalized. “We’re workshopping the name, I can’t lie,” he revealed.