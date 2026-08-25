In addition to debuting fellow Adidas athlete James Harden’s Harden Vol. 1 retro earlier this month, there’s more big news being revealed at Jalen Williams’ J-Dub Asia tour.
In an exclusive talk with Complex, the OKC star confirmed that his first Adidas signature basketball shoe is on the way. Williams then went on to say that the name of the silhouette has yet to be finalized. “We’re workshopping the name, I can’t lie,” he revealed.
Williams signed with Adidas shortly after getting drafted by the Thunder with their No. 12 pick in 2022. Throughout his career, he’s been closely associated with Harden’s signature line and frequently wore his sneakers in-game. Williams debuted his first Harden Vol. 9 PE in 2025, which featured his own logo and jersey number on the tongue and heel. In March, Adidas and Williams teased the possibility of his own signature model through a video spot with Harden.
At the time of writing, release details for Williams’ first Adidas signature sneaker have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for new developments in the coming months.