First Look at the Supreme x Nike SB Darwin Low Collab

Another sneaker project from Supreme and Nike SB is reportedly releasing in 2024. According to trusted leaker @dropsbyjay on Instagram, the Supreme x Nike SB Darwin Low is rumored to arrive next year.

Given its far out release date, there are no leaked images of the purported project, but the account revealed that there are four colorways of the Supreme x Nike SB Darwin Low designated for the streetwear brand's Spring/Summer 2024 lineup. The SB-style Darwin Low is also expected to be updated for skateboarding, but the specifics about the design weren't shared.

The Nike Darwin is a basketball shoe from the 1990s that was designed by Tinker Hatfield. It was popularized by NBA legend Dennis Rodman and was one of the first Nike sneakers to feature a reverse Swoosh logo. While the Nike Darwin Low has never been released as a retro before, the high-top version was last retroed in 2018.

Release details for this rumored Supreme x Nike SB Darwin Low have yet to be announced by the collaborators. Check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (10/14): Thanks to @prvt.selection and masterchefian on Instagram, we now have a first look at the forthcoming Supreme x Nike SB Darwin Low collab. As of now, the sneaker is expected to drop as part of Supreme's 2024 Spring/Summer collection.