There is no shortage of collaborations for this week’s list of sneaker releases.
Starting things off is Nike’s intra-brand collab with its latest SB Air Force 1 Low colorway. In addition, the Swoosh has a Hyperflight collab with Slam magazine along with a trio of Air Max 2001 Ecstasy styles with Supreme. There are also the Brain Dead x Crocs and the FKA Twigs x On Cloudmonster 3 mule collections dropping this week. The biggest drops will arrive on Saturday with the launch of the Bad Bunny x Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint, the “Black Chrome” Air Jordan 8, and the Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 “Blueberry.”
Check out this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.
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Nike SB Air Force 1 Low ‘Chocolate’
Price: $120
When: Tuesday, Aug. 25
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The latest release of the Nike SB Air Force 1 Low is an all-brown pair shown above. The sneaker features a premium suede upper combined with an updated tooling made specifically for wearing while riding a skateboard.
Brain Dead x Crocs Collection
Price: $90-$120
When: Tuesday, Aug. 25
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Brain Dead’s first Crocs collaboration is dropping this week and is available on Complex. The project includes both the Echo 2 clog and the Trailbreak 2 sneaker.
Slam x Nike Hyperflight
Price: $170
When: Tuesday, Aug. 25
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: One of the sneakers from the Slam x Nike Basketball collection is releasing this week in the form of this orange-colored Hyperflight collab. It’s worth mentioning that Slam branding is present on the tongue, the heel, the insole, and outsole.
Supreme x Nike Air Max 2001 Ecstasy
Price: $N/A
When: Thursday, Aug. 27
Where: StockX.com, Supreme.com and Supreme stores
What You Need to Know: Nike is revitalizing the Air Max 2001 Ecstasy with the help of Supreme this week. The sneaker project between the brands includes three colorways, updated Supreme-branded uppers, and will be available exclusively through Supreme.
FKA Twigs x On Cloudmonster 3 Mule
Price: $180 each
When: Thursday, Aug. 27
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: On Running has reconnected with artist FKA Twigs to introduce a mule version of the popular Cloudmonster 3 performance running shoe. This collab will be available on Complex.
Air Jordan 8 ‘Black Chrome’
Price: $215
When: Saturday, Aug. 29
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The “Black Chrome” Air Jordan 8 that originally released in 2003 is coming back this weekend. The latest retro is true to the original design, sporting a predominantly black suede upper and paired with metallic silver accents on the midsole.
Bad Bunny x Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint ‘Charcoal’
Price: $160
When: Saturday, Aug. 29
Where: StockX.com, Adidas Confirmed, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Bad Bunny and Adidas are releasing a stealthy iteration of their F50 Ghost Sprint sneaker collab on Saturday. The silhouette itself is inspired by the wolf spider that’s prominent in Bad Bunny’s hometown of Puerto Rico.
Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 ‘Blueberry’
Price: $230
When: Wednesday, Aug. 12
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: After an exclusive release through Awake earlier this week that included a “Bubblegum” colorway, a final drop of the streetwear brand’s “Blueberry” Air Jordan 6 collab is expected to arrive on Saturday via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists.