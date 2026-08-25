There is no shortage of collaborations for this week’s list of sneaker releases.

Starting things off is Nike’s intra-brand collab with its latest SB Air Force 1 Low colorway. In addition, the Swoosh has a Hyperflight collab with Slam magazine along with a trio of Air Max 2001 Ecstasy styles with Supreme. There are also the Brain Dead x Crocs and the FKA Twigs x On Cloudmonster 3 mule collections dropping this week. The biggest drops will arrive on Saturday with the launch of the Bad Bunny x Adidas F50 Ghost Sprint, the “Black Chrome” Air Jordan 8, and the Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 “Blueberry.”

Check out this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026