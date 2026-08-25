Key Takeaways
- This newcomer’s guide breaks down why One Piece remains a global phenomenon, tracing Eiichiro Oda’s 1997 manga through its long-running anime and Netflix adaptation.
- Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates cross the Grand Line in search of Gol D. Roger’s legendary treasure, with Luffy wielding rubber powers from the Gomu Gomu no Mi.
As live-action adaptations continue to make their mark in the entertainment industry, one beloved tale is finally set to enter the ring: Eiichiro Oda’s magnum opus, One Piece.
The tale of Monkey D. Luffy has been around since its inception in 1997, and the franchise has gone through various iterations—from its original manga form to its animated series/feature films, and finally to its live-action adaptation helmed by the creatives at Netflix. With over 1,000 chapters and hundreds of TV episodes to sift through, fans have had enough to chew on over the past 26 years.
This does, however, make One Piece one of the most daunting anime series to get into. Its massive story and sheer volume of chapters and episodes may dissuade you from starting the epic story in the first place. But, fret not, because we’re here to help. Here are 10 facts about One Piece for newcomers.
Shop for Anime on Complex
One Piece is adapted from author Eiichiro Oda’s award-winning manga
The journey of the Straw Hat Pirates is Eiichiro Oda’s life’s work. Oda wrote and illustrated the manga, which first appeared on July 22, 1997. Although it was originally planned to last only five years, the franchise eventually captured the hearts of fans worldwide and continues to develop its story to this day (more on that later). In 1999, just two years after the manga’s release, Luffy’s story of a pirate at sea found its way to TV screens and ultimately premiered for the first time in the U.S. in 2004 on Fox. Now, in 2023, Netflix is releasing its own version of the story in all its live-action glory.
The anime was inspired by Dragon Ball Z
Although One Piece and Dragon Ball Z are distinct series, they share some important similarities that fans should be aware of as Netflix’s live-action series arrives. Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, has openly expressed his admiration for Akira Toriyama’s work, particularly Dragon Ball Z. Oda grew up reading about Goku’s adventures in the weekly Shonen Jump magazine and has been vocal about his praise for the series. Its influence is evident throughout One Piece’s narrative.
Like Goku and his friends, the Straw Hats share a bond that mirrors the Z Fighters’ tight-knit relationship. Moreover, both series embrace an adventurous energy, with stories rife with dynamic battles and the exploration of fantastical worlds. Oda’s art style even occasionally echoes Toriyama’s iconic designs, ultimately celebrating the impact Dragon Ball Z had on shaping his own creative vision.
One Piece is one of the longest-running and most popular manga series in history
One Piece stands as one of the most monumental achievements in manga history. The epic tale has become one of the longest-running and most popular manga series ever since its inception in 1997. And it even earned a Guinness World Record title in June 2015 for the “Most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author.”
The series has consistently topped sales charts and has amassed an incredible following and dedicated fan base across the globe. It was also the best-selling manga series in Japan from 2007 to 2018. To date, the manga has over 100 volumes and more than 1,000 chapters. The animated series currently sits at 1,071 episodes and counting, with eight TV specials and 15 theatrical films. Now, with the arrival of Netflix’s live-action series, even more fans will be introduced to the incredible world of One Piece.
The Straw Hats are the main characters of the story
At the heart of the One Piece series are the Straw Hat Pirates, the central protagonists who drive the epic narrative. Led by the spirited, rubber-band man Luffy, he and his diverse crew of pirates embark on a voyage across the globe in search of the fabled One Piece treasure. Each crew member has their own unique skills, dreams, and backstories that make them an integral part of the story’s charm.
Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, Franky, Brook, and Jinbe complete the crew. And their intricate relationships, personal growth, and camaraderie serve as a core theme that shapes the series’ emotional journey.
Luffy gets his special powers from the Gomu Gomu no Mi
Gomu Gomu no Mi is a Paramecia-type devil fruit that is known in English as the Gum-Gum fruit. When consumed, the Gum-Gum fruit gives the user’s body the properties of rubber, made famous by the show’s main protagonist, Luffy. During Luffy’s youth, he accidentally consumed the fruit at the port of Foosha Village while he was admiring the group of Red Hair Pirates. Luffy has learned to use his powers in several unique ways, enhancing his speed, strength, durability, and more.
The "One Piece" is the ultimate pirate’s loot
The entire series is anchored around a legend that has captivated pirates from across the lands: the fabled treasure known as the “One Piece” itself. The pirate booty—which was lost by the Infamous King of Pirates, Gol D. Roger—is said to be the ultimate reward for the ambitious, promising whoever finds it both riches beyond imagination and the official title as the new Pirate King.
Its allure drives Luffy’s journey, along with his Straw Hat crew, as they navigate the waters and face formidable foes in search of the bountiful treasure. Despite its central role in the series, the treasure’s nature and location remain shrouded in secrecy. Even in the manga series, the treasure has yet to be found.
The franchise is led by several pirate possess and political organizations that change the game
The world of One Piece is home to multiple organizations that play pivotal roles in the series. Chief among them are the Yonko, the Marines, the Revolutionary Army, and Shichibukai.
The Yonko are the four most formidable pirates in the story. Each controls their own territory and exerts dominance over anyone who challenges it.
The Marines are the World Government’s military arm. They have a presence across all of the seas and are responsible for maintaining order in the world. They primarily hunt down pirates and other criminals and protect people who need their assistance.
Led by Luffy’s father, Dragon, the Revolutionary Army is a faction that opposes the World Government and aims to bring about revolution in the world. Their operations mostly consist of liberating regions ruled by groups associated with the World Government.
The Shichibukai, or the Warlords of the Sea, are a group of seven powerful pirates who work alongside the World Government in exchange for privileges and pardons for their crimes.
The world in One Piece is incredibly vast
One Piece is renowned for its expansive, immersive world-building—a cornerstone of its enduring popularity. At the heart of this vast universe is the Grand Line, a treacherous sea that splits the known world in two. The journey starts in the East Blue, where Luffy assembles his crew of quirky co-stars, the Straw Hat Pirates.
The series masterfully weaves together elements of adventure, mythology, and fantasy, as the Straw Hat crew attempts to track down the legendary One Piece treasure. The world is filled with diverse islands, each hosting unique cultures, challenges, and, of course, mysteries to solve. Some locations, like the floating Skypiea, Water 7, and the perilous New World, showcase the depth and imagination of Oda’s creation.
Some of the pirates are based on real-life historical pirates
A number of characters in the One Piece universe are based on actual real-life pirates. The Infamous King of Pirates, Gol D. Roger, is based on a French pirate named Olivier Levasseur, who hid a treasure that’s yet to be discovered to this day. The only female member of the Supernovas, Jewelry Bonney, is also based on arguably the most famous female pirate of all time, Anne Bonny. But Bonny and Bonney’s similarities don’t end there—they also were both powerful leaders who relied on younger followers to build their ranks.
One of One Piece’s most notable characters, Zoro, also comes from a French pirate by the name of François l’Olonnais, whose backstory and proficiency with a sword became the inspiration for Luffy’s right-hand man in the show. There are plenty of more comparisons to be made, but perhaps my favorite is Franky and Jim Carrey’s Ace Ventura.
Netflix’s live-action adaptation is faithful to the original manga story
Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece promised fans a commitment to preserving the essence of the original manga series. When the live-action series was first announced, Oda said, “The first condition I presented is that the live-action will be faithful to the fans who have supported One Piece for 20 years.”