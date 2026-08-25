As live-action adaptations continue to make their mark in the entertainment industry, one beloved tale is finally set to enter the ring: Eiichiro Oda’s magnum opus, One Piece.

The tale of Monkey D. Luffy has been around since its inception in 1997, and the franchise has gone through various iterations—from its original manga form to its animated series/feature films, and finally to its live-action adaptation helmed by the creatives at Netflix. With over 1,000 chapters and hundreds of TV episodes to sift through, fans have had enough to chew on over the past 26 years.

This does, however, make One Piece one of the most daunting anime series to get into. Its massive story and sheer volume of chapters and episodes may dissuade you from starting the epic story in the first place. But, fret not, because we’re here to help. Here are 10 facts about One Piece for newcomers.