Supreme's much-anticipated "Rammellzee" SB Dunks aren't the only collaboration that's dropping for the streetwear brand's 2023 Fall/Winter collection. There's also a Supreme x Nike Courtposite coming, which was previewed this week by the current world No. 1-ranked men's singles tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz.

Ahead of this year's US Open, the defending Grand Slam champion took a quick trip to the Nike New York headquarters where he was gifted product including the upcoming Supreme x Nike Courtposite collab.

The collab was initially previewed in Supreme's 2023 F/W lookbook, but a closer look from Alcaraz reveals that the sneaker features a gold Foamposite upper with subtle Supreme branding at the midfoot and tongue. There's also a silver panel at the center of the midsole, while a black outsole sits below.

The Courtposite was originally released in 2002, and unlike its basketball counterpart in the Foamposite, the silhouette was designed for tennis.

Additionally, there's also a Supreme x Nike Clogposite collab that's rumored to drop in Spring 2024, although a first look at that pair has not yet surfaced.

Despite an early look from Alcaraz, release details for the Supreme x Nike Courtposite have yet to be announced.