Supreme Is Releasing a Nike Air Max Dn Collab

As expected, collaborative styles for Nike's soon-to-be-released Air Max Dn are also on the way. Now, we have a first look at one of the upcoming projects hitting retail soon.

Supreme shared today its Spring/Summer 2024 lookbook, which included a teaser of the streetwear brand's Air Max Dn collab. Supreme's take on the shoe wears a stealthy black-based color scheme, with "Supreme" branding printed across the lateral side of the upper. Even the TPU shank clip at the midfoot and the Dynamic Air-cushioned midsole are dressed in all-black makeup to complete the look.

The Nike Air Max Dn was unveiled this month and will be released in the “All Night” colorway for Air Max Day on March 26.

At the time of writing, the Supreme x Air Max Dn collab is expected to drop sometime during the brand's upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 collection, and it's possible more colorways could be included. Check back soon to Complex Sneakers for official updates.