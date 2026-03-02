According to newly leaked info from Sneaker Files, the Nike SB x Air Max2 CB 94 Low (style code: IM4283-100) will launch in Spring 2026. Sources have confirmed to Complex that Supreme is also working on a version of the revamped silhouette.

Not only is there a Nike SB x Air Max 95 on the way, but the Swoosh's skateboarding division is also reportedly working on a new version of NBA legend Charles Barkley's Air Max2 CB 94 basketball shoe.

There are currently no leaked images of the Nike SB x Air Max2 CB 94 Low at the time of writing, but the leaker confirms that one of the releases will don a white, varsity red, and gum light brown color scheme similar to the mock-up depiction below. Similar to the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4, the Air Max2 CB 94 Low is expected to feature tweaks to make the model more skateboarding-friendly.

At the time of writing, release details for the Nike SB x Air Max2 CB 94 Low have yet to be announced by the brand. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look, in the coming months.

UPDATE (03/02): Supreme has officially confirmed that its Nike SB Air Max2 CB 94 Low collection releases on Thursday, March 5, at Supreme.com and at Supreme stores. The collab will drop in Asia on March 7.