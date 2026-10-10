Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Seemingly Prematurely Announces 'True Detective' Season 5 Casting

The actor revealed his next television acting project during this year's New York Comic Con.

Nicolas Cage.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

Key Takeaways

  • Nicolas Cage announced at New York Comic Con that he will likely star in True Detective Season 5, joking, "That’s okay that I’m the first to announce that, right?"
  • Cage was first linked to the lead role of New York detective Henry Logan in August 2025, with the new mystery reportedly set in Jamaica Bay.
  • The Oscar winner follows past series leads including Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, and Jodie Foster after his Prime Video show Spider-Noir ended after one season.

Nicolas Cage has announced his involvement in a popular HBO series seemingly without giving the network a heads up.

During a "Spotlight" panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday (October 10), the actor hinted towards returning to another television program before outright revealing that he'll star in season 5 of True Detective.

"My agent’s out there somewhere listening," Cage said (via Entertainment Weekly. "You can only do so many movies back to back to back, and necessity is the mother of invention. You can connect those dots, too. What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don’t do too many movies back-to-back-to-back."

"So I think I’m probably gonna do another season of television. I think I might do a season of True Detective," he continued. "That's okay that I’m the first to announce that, right?"

Cage was first rumored in August 2025 to be eyeing a lead role as Henry Logan in the long-running crime drama, which was to be set in the Jamaica Bay area of New York City, Variety reported. The Academy Award winner follows past lead actors in the series, including Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Jodie Foster, and more.

Cage's last television show was Prime Video's Spider-Noir, which was canceled after one season despite scoring 11 nominations in the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys. The program won in five categories.

According to Cage’s IMDB, the actor has 11 projects in the works, including the completed Madden, where Cage portrays the titular character, late NFL anchor and commentator John Madden.

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