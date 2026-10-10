Nicolas Cage Seemingly Prematurely Announces 'True Detective' Season 5 Casting

Nicolas Cage has announced his involvement in a popular HBO series seemingly without giving the network a heads up.

During a "Spotlight" panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday (October 10), the actor hinted towards returning to another television program before outright revealing that he'll star in season 5 of True Detective.

"My agent’s out there somewhere listening," Cage said (via Entertainment Weekly. "You can only do so many movies back to back to back, and necessity is the mother of invention. You can connect those dots, too. What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don’t do too many movies back-to-back-to-back."