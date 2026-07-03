Jodie Foster

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82nd Annual Golden Globes - Show
Pop Culture

Jodie Foster Says 'F1' Felt Like It "Was Made by AI"

The two-time Oscar winner suggested that the Brad Pitt-starring movie feels so derivative that a computer could have made it.

Joe Price14 days ago
Jodie Foster standing in front of a backdrop with "HBO Original True Detective Night Country" text, wearing a stylish beige suit
Pop Culture

‘True Detective: Night Country’ Finale Draws 3.2 Million, Finishes Off With Season-High Viewership

The season finale for 'Night Country' on Sunday set an overall new viewership record for the series.

Alex Ocho878 days ago
Pop Culture

Jodie Foster's Kids Thought She Was a Construction Worker When They Were Younger

The Oscar winner explained that she wanted her kids to "know me as their mom."

Alex Ocho908 days ago
Pop Culture

'True Detective' Showrunner Issa López Calls Out 'Hard-Core Fanboys' of Season 1 for Review Bombing 'Night Country'

Season 4 of '<i>True Detective'</i> stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.

tara mahadevan914 days ago
Scott Glenn, Anthony Hopkins and actress Jodie Foster pose for the movie The Silence of the Lambs
Pop Culture

'Silence of The Lambs' Sequel Series 'Clarice' Is Coming to CBS

The show is set in 1993, a year after the events of 'The Silence of the Lambs.'

Xavier Hamilton2378 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Hotel Artemis' Trailer: Jodie Foster Returns to Link Up With Brian Tyree Henry, Jeff Goldblum, and More

Here's your first look at the Hotel Artemis, an underground world of an ER just for criminals. Check out the trailer starring Jodie Foster, Jeff Goldblum and more.

NoraGrayceOrosz3014 days ago
Black Mirror cast
Pop Culture

Netflix Is Bringing 'Black Mirror' Back for a Fifth Season

Netflix has renewed Charlie Brooker's dark sci-fi series.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3056 days ago

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